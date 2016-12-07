Fifty-five years after first orbit, Glenn still inspires

February 20, 2017 by Julie Carr Smyth

John Glenn is continuing to inspire 55 years after becoming the first American to orbit Earth.

Since Glenn's death on Dec. 8 at the age of 95, untold numbers of devotees have stopped by an exhibit of his artifacts on the campus of Ohio State University, backers have begun fundraising for an observatory and astronomy park in Glenn's name and work has begun on a 7-foot statue in his likeness.

While he also spent time as a military test pilot and U.S. senator, it was the history-making Mercury mission that propelled Glenn and his spacecraft Friendship 7 into the history books. Monday marked the anniversary of the flight.

During 4 hours, 55 minutes and 23 seconds on Feb. 20, 1962, the capsule circled the Earth three times, making Glenn the first American to orbit Earth.

Jeffrey Thomas, an archivist at Ohio State who curated the Glenn display on display until March, said the event was so intensely anticipated and followed by the public that it made Glenn an instant hero.

He said the world knew debris from a burning heat shield was flying by Glenn's window as he entered the atmosphere and into radio silence.

"So, here he goes into the atmosphere and everything's black for 10 minutes," Thomas said. "Ok. Did he make it? Did he burn up?"

Glenn was fine, and he went on to a long life remembered in the display. Among items displayed are his baby book, his first pilot's license, flight logs, personal notes, anti-aircraft shell fragments recovered from a jet fighter-bomber Glenn flew during the Korean War, patches, jackets, medals and headgear.

The walls of artist Zenos Frudakis' studio in eastern Pennsylvania are also plastered with photos of Glenn, as the sculptor produces clay models for an eventual full-size sculpture of Glenn.

Frudakis has connected with Adam Sackowitz, a New York graduate student pursuing a sculpture, portrait and other tangible remembrances of Glenn. An initial application seeking a spot on the Historic Register for Glenn's birthplace was rejected. The National Park Service has indicated Glenn's boyhood home in New Concord is more suitable for the designation.

The Ohio History Connection, the state history office, has not yet received initial paperwork on the boyhood home, said spokeswoman Emmy Beach.

Glenn's legacy is also inspiring members of the nonprofit Friends of Hocking Hills State Park.

The group has secured half of the $1.6 million budget to build an observatory and astronomy park at the location about 45 miles southeast of Columbus. A lack of light pollution in the area allows clear views of the night sky, the group says.

Frudakis' business partner said fundraising efforts are also underway for the sculpture project, which will exceed six figures.

Explore further: American space legend John Glenn hospitalized in Ohio

Related Stories

American space legend John Glenn hospitalized in Ohio

December 7, 2016

John Glenn, who made history twice as the first American to orbit the Earth and the first senior citizen to venture into space, has been hospitalized, a spokesman at the Ohio State University college bearing his name said ...

All 'Original Seven' American astronauts now dead

December 8, 2016

John Glenn's passing on Thursday means that the first seven American astronauts chosen to lead the fledging US space program in 1959 are now dead, ending a groundbreaking chapter in American history.

John Glenn to mark 50 years since orbit of Earth

February 20, 2012

(AP) -- John Glenn plans to mark the 50th anniversary of his historic spaceflight with a series of events Monday at Ohio State University, including a celebratory dinner and a chat with the International Space Station.

Recommended for you

Mapping the family tree of stars

February 20, 2017

Astronomers are borrowing principles applied in biology and archaeology to build a family tree of the stars in the galaxy. By studying chemical signatures found in the stars, they are piecing together these evolutionary trees ...

New insights on the nature of the star V501 Aurigae revealed

February 20, 2017

(Phys.org)—Astronomers have presented the results of new photometric and spectroscopic observations of the star V501 Aurigae (V501 Aur for short), providing new insights into the nature of this object. The findings show ...

Scientists readying to create first image of a black hole

February 20, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers from around the world is getting ready to create what might be the first image of a black hole. The project is the result of collaboration between teams manning radio receivers around the ...

Dating the Milky Way's disc

February 20, 2017

When a star like our sun gets to be very old, after another seven billion years or so, it will no longer be able to sustain burning its nuclear fuel. With only about half of its mass remaining, it will shrink to a fraction ...

SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad

February 19, 2017

A SpaceX rocket soared from NASA's long-idled moonshot pad Sunday, sending up space station supplies from the exact spot where astronauts embarked on the lunar landings nearly a half-century ago.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.