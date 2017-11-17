FCC chairman sets out to repeal 'net neutrality' rules

November 21, 2017

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai is following through on his pledge to repeal 2015 regulations designed to ensure that internet service providers treat all online content and apps equally.

The concept, known as , imposed utility-style regulation on ISPs such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon to prevent them from favoring their own digital services over their rivals.

Pai believes the net neutrality rules adopted during the Obama administration discourages the ISPs from making investments in their network to provide even better and faster online access.

He distributed his alternative plan to other FCC commissioners Tuesday in preparation for a Dec. 14 vote on the proposal. Pai promised to release his entire proposal Wednesday.

Pai's attack on net neutrality has triggered protests from and internet companies.

Explore further: ISPs surprise net neutrality fans on protest day

Related Stories

ISPs surprise net neutrality fans on protest day

July 12, 2017

AT&T has a surprise for tech firms and internet activists supporting net neutrality, the principle that bars internet service providers from playing favorites with websites and apps.

'Net neutrality' foe Ajit Pai is new FCC head

January 23, 2017

President Donald Trump has picked a fierce critic of the Obama-era "net neutrality" rules to be chief regulator of the nation's airwaves and internet connections.

Q&A: What is net neutrality and why does it matter?

June 14, 2016

An appeals court on Tuesday upheld "net neutrality" rules that treat the Internet like a public utility and prohibit blocking, slowing and creating paid fast lanes for online traffic. They have been in effect for a year.

Recommended for you

Volvo to supply Uber with self-driving cars (Update)

November 20, 2017

Swedish carmaker Volvo Cars said Monday it has signed an agreement to supply "tens of thousands" of self-driving cars to Uber, as the ride-sharing company battles a number of different controversies.

1 comment

Adjust slider to filter visible comments by rank

Display comments: newest first

EyeNStein
not rated yet 1 hour ago
So now there is paid for bandwidth; plus bandwidth we can milk for every penny we can get.

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.