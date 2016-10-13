ESA's latest technology CubeSat cleared for launch site

November 23, 2017
ESA’s latest technology CubeSat cleared for launch site
Technology CubeSats GomX-4A (left) and GomX-4B (right) in ESA’s Mechanical Systems Laboratory, about to undergo thermal–vacuum testing in June 2017. The pair of nanosatellites was placed inside a vacuum chamber to simulate the hard vacuum and temperature extremes they will experience in their 540 km-altitude orbit. Credit: European Space Agency

GomX-4B, ESA's latest and largest technology-testing CubeSat, will be launched from China early next year, together with the near-identical GomX-4A. The pair will test intersatellite communication links and propulsion while orbiting up to 4500 km apart.

The cereal box-sized GomX-4B has been passed as ready to travel along with its twin from manufacturer GomSpace in Denmark in early December to begin launch preparations in China.

"GomX-4B is scheduled to be launched on a Chinese Long March rocket on 1 February, along with GomX-4A, owned by the Danish Ministry of Defence," says Roger Walker, heading ESA's Technology CubeSat initiative.

The majority of tests were made at GomSpace and other facilities in Denmark, apart from thermal–vacuum testing – ensuring that the CubeSats can withstand the hard vacuum and temperature extremes of low orbit – which took place at ESA's technical centre in the Netherlands.

CubeSats are nanosatellites based on standardised 10x10 cm units. GomX-4B is a '6-unit' CubeSat, double the size of its predecessor GomX-3, which was released from the International Space Station in 2015.

Roger adds, "The two CubeSats will test intersatellite link technology, routing data from one satellite to the other, then down to the ground station. Part of the ground testing ensured they could indeed talk to each other and the actual on an end-to-end basis."

Once released from the rocket, the CubeSats will first orient themselves to align their antennas. Then GomX-4B will gradually fly away from its counterpart, pausing at around 100 km intervals with their intersatellite links activated to see how well they work.

Their separation will be controlled by new cold-gas propulsion on GomX-4B contributed by Sweden's NanoSpace company, using highly miniaturised thrusters.

They will maintain their links through flat, patch antennas and software-controlled radios at a maximum distance of some 4500 km – a limit being set by the operating concept of a minimum of 10 satellites equally spaced around the same orbital plane to form a future constellation.

"As well as operating together, the two also have separate payloads," says Roger. "GomX-4B is the first CubeSat to fly our new HyperScout hyperspectral imager, developed by cosine Research in the Netherlands through ESA's General Support Technology Programme.

ESA’s latest technology CubeSat cleared for launch site
Credit: GomSpace

"Hyperscout images Earth in 45 different spectral bands, gathering a wealth of environmental data – so much so, in fact, that the camera must perform its own processing to drastically reduce the amount needing to be sent back to the ground."

GomX-4B also carries a new small startracker for precise attitude determination developed by Innovative Solutions in Space in the Netherlands, an ESA test payload checking components' susceptibility to space radiation, and a dedicated radio receiver to detect signals from worldwide air traffic.

"Now the testing has been concluded, our main job is to keep the satellites' batteries topped off, ahead of their transport to China," concludes Roger. "Once they arrive, they will be checked and the propellant tanks filled."

ESA’s latest technology CubeSat cleared for launch site
Technology CubeSat GomX-4B undergoing ‘degaussing’ – reducing the magnetic fields of its component parts by applying an opposite magnetic field to it – at ESA’s Mobile Coil Facility at its technical centre in the Netherlands in June 2017. Such a magnetic cleaning procedure is needed to optimise the performance of the ‘magnetotorquers’ the nanosatellite will use for attitude control, with electromagnets reacting to Earth’s magnetic field. Credit: European Space Agency

The pair is flying as secondary payloads with China's Seismo-Electromagnetic Satellite, CSES-1, designed to detect precursor signals of earthquakes in Earth's ionosphere, an electrically active outer layer of the atmosphere.

Explore further: CubeSat times two

Related Stories

CubeSat times two

October 13, 2016

ESA has signed a contract for its biggest small nanosatellite yet: GomX-4B will be a '6-unit' CubeSat, intended to demonstrate miniaturised technologies, preparing the way for future operational nanosatellite constellations.

Image: Desktop CubeSat test

July 13, 2017

A standard satellite needs extensive test facilities to put it through its paces, but a laboratory desktop has been used to simulate this ESA CubeSat's post-deployment activation.

Tiny CubeSat tracks worldwide air traffic

April 8, 2016

Since its launch six months ago, a satellite small enough to fit in an airline passenger's carry-on bag has been tracking aircraft in flight across the entire globe.

Technology-testing CubeSat hitchhiker on today's HTV launch

August 19, 2015

Today's HTV supply launch from Japan to the International Space Station also marks the arrival in orbit of one of ESA's smallest missions yet – a CubeSat which will test miniaturised technologies for space, set to be followed ...

How to dock CubeSats

August 17, 2016

The miniature satellites known as CubeSats already play a variety of roles in space. In future they could also serve as the building blocks of other, larger missions by being docked together in orbit.

Recommended for you

NASA telescope studies quirky comet 45P

November 22, 2017

When comet 45P zipped past Earth early in 2017, researchers observing from NASA's Infrared Telescope Facility, or IRTF, in Hawai'i gave the long-time trekker a thorough astronomical checkup. The results help fill in crucial ...

Uncovering the origins of galaxies' halos

November 21, 2017

Using the Subaru Telescope atop Maunakea, researchers have identified 11 dwarf galaxies and two star-containing halos in the outer region of a large spiral galaxy 25 million light-years away from Earth. The findings, published ...

Cassini image mosaic: A farewell to Saturn

November 21, 2017

In a fitting farewell to the planet that had been its home for over 13 years, the Cassini spacecraft took one last, lingering look at Saturn and its splendid rings during the final leg of its journey and snapped a series ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.