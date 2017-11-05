A new affordable and easy-to-use technology for dry eye diagnosis

November 7, 2017
A new affordable and easy-to-use technology for dry eye diagnosis
Credit: Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

UPM researchers have developed an optical biosensor with an easy, fast and affordable method of read-out that allows the in vitro detection of a biological material. The results obtained are promising for the diagnosis of dry eye diseases.

Due to the increasing demand of for diverse eye diseases, the Optics, Photonics and Biophotonics group from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) has developed a Point-of-Care (PoC) Optical Reading Device that, thanks to a patented technology by researchers of this group, allows us to in vitro detect very small concentrations of in a rapid and affordable way.

The first trials seem to be effective for dry eye diagnosis with patient's tears. Besides, its usage could be applied to other diseases and even be extended to other areas such as agriculture and food.

In 1992, the World Health Organization published a relevant classification of diseases and injuries related to the eye. Since then such classification has progressively increased and this has resulted in a high demand of diagnoses for diverse ocular pathologies. Aware of this need, researchers from the Optics, Photonics and Biophotonics group at the Center for Biomedical Technology of UPM (CTB-UPM) started to work on the development of a fast diagnosis device for these types of diseases such as Dry Eye Disease.

Over the last years, the prevalence of has dramatically increased. Its symptoms are eye irritation, redness and fatigue, among others, and it can cause retinal detachment and loss of vision in the most serious stages of the disease. Therefore, the early detection of such disease is essential. However, these evidence can be confused with other eye affections which are not related to DED. Fortunately, dry eye disorder also affects tear composition by varying its concentration of proteins. These rates, also called biomarkers, are always found related to a , dry eye in this case and are the elements needed for the diagnosis.

Thanks to this technology developed by UPM researchers, licensed to BIOD S.L, we can in vitro detect lower concentration (in the range of nanograms per milliliter) of certain biological materials (bacteria, virus, proteins and so on) in the same way professional labs do to detect these types of diseases.

The advantage of the new device compared to the traditional devices is that it is portable and can be placed in a medical center. In addition, it is easy to use and this feature is of a great help for non-qualified personnel. Another feature of this device it that is label-free, which means that does not require labeling to amplify the response (enzymes, fluorophores, gold particles...) what results in saving costs.

The readout method of this PoC device is based on the change of optical properties of the sensors when biological material is added. Therefore, simply by monitoring the spectral response of the reflected light we can determine the amount biological molecules in the surface.

The main issue when analyzing the tear of patients is the limited volume of sample that can be obtained since they hardly achieve five microlitres, which makes difficult its manipulation and examination. Researchers have solved this problem by developing a sensor surface in which some bioreceptors (antibodies) related to the target proteins are immobilized and can host samples of even a microlitre without being evaporated.

Besides, there are other problems in the case of tears analysis since they have proteins, salts and other components that can interfere with the diagnosis. However, this has been also solved with the selection of antibodies made and the detection of the only protein related with DED, the Matrix metallopsidase 9, what proves the right working of this .

Nowadays, the group is working on other two biomarkers for and they expect to achieve the same good results, they aim to integrate all the biomarkers in one and develop a dry eye diagnosis kit.

According to the researcher Beatriz Santamaría, "this technology is very versatile and could be also used for other diagnoses with other samples such as blood, urea and saliva and not only in the medical field but in other fields such as agriculture or food industry."

Explore further: Enhanced protein analysis could help early disease detection

More information: Beatriz Santamaría et al. Development towards Compact Nitrocellulose-Based Interferometric Biochips for Dry Eye MMP9 Label-Free In-Situ Diagnosis, Sensors (2017). DOI: 10.3390/s17051158

Related Stories

A portable device for rapid and highly sensitive diagnostics

February 22, 2016

When remote regions with limited health facilities experience an epidemic, they need portable diagnostic equipment that functions outside the hospital. As demand for such equipment grows, EPFL researchers have developed a ...

Miniature technology, big hope for disease detection

June 30, 2017

The field of medicine is always on the lookout for better disease diagnostic tools—simpler, faster, and cheaper technologies to enhance patient treatment and outcomes. Currently, microfluidic bioassay devices are the preferred ...

Diagnosing disease before it reveals its presence

September 21, 2016

A vast class of incurable neurodegenerative disorders are characterized by the aggregation and deposition of aberrant proteins like the amyloid b peptide or a-synuclein, considered to be factors behind the development of ...

Recommended for you

Transforming fibrils into crystals

November 7, 2017

An international team of researchers have discovered a new type of transition in protein folding: amyloid crystals formed from amyloid fibrils by a decrease in energy. The crystals are even more stable than the fibrils, which ...

New amino acid may lead to progress on major maladies

November 7, 2017

It's open to different types, but it's ultimately seeking an exclusive relationship. It knows how to establish a strong bond, but when it does, it tends to develop an unhealthy attachment that can keep a partner from reaching ...

'Smart' paper can conduct electricity, detect water

November 7, 2017

In cities and large-scale manufacturing plants, a water leak in a complicated network of pipes can take tremendous time and effort to detect, as technicians must disassemble many pieces to locate the problem. The American ...

New target for development of innovative antibiotics

November 7, 2017

In an article published in Nature Communications on October 3, a group of scientists from Brazil and France describes a new strategy that could be useful to treat infection by drug-resistant pathogens.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.