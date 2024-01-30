The Technical University of Madrid or sometimes called Polytechnic University of Madrid (Spanish: Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, UPM) is a Spanish University, located in Madrid. It was founded in 1971 as the result of merging different Technical Schools of Engineering and Architecture, originated mainly in the 18th century. Over 35,000 students attend classes during the year. According to the annual university ranking conducted by El Mundo, the Technical University of Madrid ranks as the top technical university in Spain, and second overall. The majority of its Engineering Schools are consistently ranked as leading academic institutions in Spain in their fields, and among the very best in Europe. The UPM is part of the TIME network, which groups fifty engineering schools throughout Europe. The Technical University of Madrid (UPM) was founded in 1971, although the majority of its centres are over hundreds of years old and were founded in the 18th and 19th centuries. Each of them maintained its independence until being grouped together to form the UPM in 1971. It is no exaggeration to state that over one and a half centuries great part of the history of Spanish technology has

Address Calle de las Carretas, 13, Madrid, Madrid, Spain Website http://www.upm.es/

