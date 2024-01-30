The Technical University of Madrid or sometimes called Polytechnic University of Madrid (Spanish: Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, UPM) is a Spanish University, located in Madrid. It was founded in 1971 as the result of merging different Technical Schools of Engineering and Architecture, originated mainly in the 18th century. Over 35,000 students attend classes during the year. According to the annual university ranking conducted by El Mundo, the Technical University of Madrid ranks as the top technical university in Spain, and second overall. The majority of its Engineering Schools are consistently ranked as leading academic institutions in Spain in their fields, and among the very best in Europe. The UPM is part of the TIME network, which groups fifty engineering schools throughout Europe. The Technical University of Madrid (UPM) was founded in 1971, although the majority of its centres are over hundreds of years old and were founded in the 18th and 19th centuries. Each of them maintained its independence until being grouped together to form the UPM in 1971. It is no exaggeration to state that over one and a half centuries great part of the history of Spanish technology has

Address
Calle de las Carretas, 13, Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Website
http://www.upm.es/

Universidad Politécnica de Madrid

New advance in the biological fixation of nitrogen in rice

Researchers from the Center for Plant Biotechnology and Genomics (CBGP, UPM-INIA), in collaboration with the University of Lleida-Agrotecnio and the Catalan Institution for Research and Advanced Studies (ICREA), have succeeded ...

Biotechnology

Oct 6, 2022

0

60

Artificial intelligence learns to predict solar flux

Researchers from the Department of Computer Systems Engineering at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid,in collaboration with the University of Strathclyde (UK), used a deep learning approach that had previously shown promising ...

Planetary Sciences

Jan 12, 2022

0

23

Recycled mortars for building construction

A study carried out by researchers from the School of Building at Universidad Politécnica de Madrid (UPM) has shown how mineral wool waste can be a suitable alternative to the reinforced fibers currently used in building ...

Environment

Jul 15, 2019

0

11

Using mobile phone data to estimate air pollution exposure

Air pollution is one of the greatest challenges cities are facing today, and improving air quality is a pressing need to reduce negative health impacts. In order to efficiently evaluate which are the most appropriate policies ...

Earth Sciences

Jul 1, 2019

0

0

Urban gardens to monitor air pollution

Researchers from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid in collaboration with the University of Copenhagen have assessed the use of edible plants for the biomonitoring of atmospheric pollution.

Environment

Jun 18, 2019

0

10

Climate change affects flood risks

UPM researchers have identified the changes that are expected to occur in maximum precipitations in the Iberian Peninsula and Balearics due to climate change. A statistical analysis of simulations of a possible future climate ...

Earth Sciences

Nov 29, 2018

0

5

