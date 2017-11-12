Combating Trump administration threat to environmental justice data: A progress report

November 13, 2017
Combating Trump administration threat to environmental justice data: A progress report
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

The Environmental Data and Governance Initiative (EDGI) was formed in November 2016 to respond to the threat posed by the new Trump Administration to environmental data, environmental policies, and federal environmental agencies. EDGI needs to move beyond its largely reactive approach of documenting, monitoring, and analyzing environmental data and related federal websites and instead take a more proactive role in preserving environmental justice data. Members of EDGI report on the activities, goals, and accomplishments of the Initiative and propose a forward-looking research agenda based on greater public access to environmental data supported by an open source online infrastructure in the current issue of Environmental Justice.

In the article entitled "Environmental Data Justice and the Trump Administration: Reflections from Environmental Data and Governance Initiative," coauthors Lindsey Dillon and colleagues from University of California, Santa Cruz, University of Toronto (Canada), Chemical Heritage Foundation (Philadelphia, PA), Northeastern University (Boston, MA), and Indiana University (Bloomington, IN) describe the ongoing actions by the Trump Administration that limit public access to scientific data and educational information about environmental risks, industrial emissions, climate issues, and related topics. The authors discuss the research projects and practices developed by EDGI, which aim to preserve environmental data that is in the public interest and to monitor and analyze the changing federal landscape. Additionally, they present a vision for how EDGI should move forward to advance environmental justice data.

"Having all the environmental facts can impact the lives of thousands if not more over generations in documented geographies of environmental injustice," says Environmental Justice Editor-in-Chief Sylvia Hood Washington, PhD, MSE, MPH, and a LEED AP, and Sustainability Director, Environmental Health Research Associates, LLC. "NGOs should shift their paradigm to protect the lives of these communities by being proactive in obtaining all the facts that can mitigate current and future environmental health disparities."

Explore further: Call to action on food justice and overcoming disparities in infant nutrition

More information: Lindsey Dillon et al, Environmental Data Justice and the Trump Administration: Reflections from Environmental Data and Governance Initiative, Environmental Justice (2017). DOI: 10.1089/env.2017.0020

Related Stories

Can census data better predict lead exposure in children?

October 4, 2017

Researchers have developed a computational model based on available childhood blood-lead level records and nationwide census data to predict the risk of lead exposure for children in the U.S. The predictive power of this ...

What happens when people are treated like pollution?

October 25, 2016

In cities where homeless persons are viewed as an "environmental contaminant"—a form of pollution, efforts to purge the homeless from the area tend to push them to the fringes of the community and diminish their access ...

Basic energy rights for low-income populations proposed

August 21, 2015

Low-income populations deserve basic energy rights to protect them from "energy insecurity" and the environmental and related health risks from living in "energy sacrifice zones" where energy is produced. The disproportionate ...

Recommended for you

When continents break it gets warm on Earth 

November 13, 2017

The concentration of carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere determines whether the Earth is in greenhouse or ice age state. Before humans began to have an impact on the amount of CO2 in the air, it depended solely on the ...

Geologists uncover Antarctica's fossil forests

November 9, 2017

During Antarctica's summer, from late November through January, UW-Milwaukee geologists Erik Gulbranson and John Isbell climbed the McIntyre Promontory's frozen slopes in the Transantarctic Mountains. High above the ice fields, ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.