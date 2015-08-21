August 21, 2015

Basic energy rights for low-income populations proposed

by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Basic energy rights for low-income populations proposed in Environmental Justice journal
Credit: Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers

Low-income populations deserve basic energy rights to protect them from "energy insecurity" and the environmental and related health risks from living in "energy sacrifice zones" where energy is produced. The disproportionate burden these vulnerable communities bear across the continuum of energy supply and demand is discussed in a provocative article in Environmental Justice.

In "Sacrifice Along the Energy Continuum: A Call for Energy Justice," Diana Hernández, PhD, Mailman School of Public Health, Columbia University (New York, NY) compares two U.S. communities: Dimock, PA, a rural township, and Detroit, MI, a major urban area. Dr. Hernández described Dimock, recognized as "ground zero" in the fracking debate over natural gas and oil production, as an energy sacrifice zone. In contrast, in Detroit, where more a third of low-income residents either have fallen behind on utility payments or experienced a utility shut-off, this vulnerable population endures energy insecurity.

"Dr. Hernández's article addresses the challenges of ameliorating as we develop or change to alternative energy solutions," says Environmental Justice Editor-in-Chief Sylvia Hood Washington, PhD, MSE, MPH, and a LEED AP, and Sustainability Director, Environmental Health Research Associates, LLC. "Environmental and climate justice will be achieved only when we are able to minimize the environmental costs in energy production and energy access to all .

More information: The article is available free on the Environmental Justice website until September 21, 2015.

Provided by Mary Ann Liebert, Inc

Citation: Basic energy rights for low-income populations proposed (2015, August 21) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-basic-energy-rights-low-income-populations.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Traffic-related air pollution risk is greater for minority and low-income populations
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)