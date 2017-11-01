Biocompatible photonic crystals expand applications from optics to medicine

November 3, 2017
Biocompatible photonic crystals expand their use from optics to medicine
Credit: ITMO University

Researchers at ITMO University have developed a new approach for obtaining nontoxic magnetic photonic crystals, expanding their applications from photonics to biomedicine. Nanospheres made with the new method may be used for designing drugs to fight thrombosis and cancer. The results of the research were published in Scientific Reports.

A magnetic photonic crystal (MPC) is basically a complex of nanoparticles that can selectively change its reflectance spectra under the influence of an applied . Such crystals can be used in photonics for making optical fibers, filters and other applications. However, there are problems concerning the conventional synthesis of MPCs. This procedure requires sophisticated equipment, high temperature and pressure and highly .

Scientists from ITMO University along with their colleagues from Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University and N.N. Blokhin Russian Cancer Research Center have proposed a simple, inexpensive method that enables MPC production in mild conditions and without toxic chemicals. The method is based on the controlled destabilization process of a magnetic nanoparticle solution, resulting in formation of larger nanocrystals. The key feature of the process is that the reagents used for this purpose are known to be nontoxic and are approved by the Food and Drug Administration and the European Medical Agency for parenteral administration. The resulting nanocrystals have similar sizes, excellent stability and can form periodic structures under the influence of magnetic fields. Such features make it possible to regulate the wavelength of light reflected by nanocrystals, which may be useful for constructing sensory, communication and navigation systems.

Owing to their biocompatibility, such nanospheres can also be used in biomedicine for targeted delivery. "Unlike its alternatives, our method is suitable for diverse fields rather than just for optics and photonics. Due to mild synthesis conditions we are able to modify our technique in order to incorporate drugs in the structure of nanospheres," says Andrey Drozdov, researcher at the SCAMT Laboratory in ITMO University. "We are currently working on drugs for thrombosis and breast cancer treatment. Since we avoid using toxic chemicals, such drugs are safe to inject into the body. As soon as they reach the required tissue we can apply magnetic field to separate MNS and release the medicine with precision."

Another advantage of the suggested is flexibility. Controllable destabilization allows researchers to obtain nanospheres from various materials or their mixtures. "In this research we have used magnetite—iron oxide with strong response to magnetic . By adding other metal oxides, however, we could achieve hybrid nanospheres with features that were previously inconceivable," says Andrey Drozdov.

Explore further: Magnetic delivery of therapeutic enzymes paves the way for targeted thrombosis treatment

More information: Yulia I. Andreeva et al, The controllable destabilization route for synthesis of low cytotoxic magnetic nanospheres with photonic response, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-11673-4

Related Stories

Tiny super magnets could be the future of drug delivery

November 14, 2016

Microscopic crystals could soon be zipping drugs around your body, taking them to diseased organs. In the past, this was thought to be impossible - the crystals, which have special magnetic properties, were so small that ...

Cellular nanoscale drug delivery from the inside out

March 29, 2006

Delivering a dose of chemotherapy drugs to specific cancer cells without the risk of side affects to healthy cells may one day be possible thanks to a nanoscale drug delivery system being explored by researchers at the U.S. ...

Chameleon for Optoelectronics

July 13, 2007

A liquid that changes its color “on demand” and can take on any color of the rainbow one desires?

Recommended for you

Dioxane-chomping microbe has helpful gene

November 2, 2017

Rice University researchers have discovered a bacteria-borne gene that helps degrade a form of dioxane, a groundwater contaminant and suspected carcinogen. The discovery could be the basis for a much-needed tool to decide ...

Electrostatic force takes charge in bioinspired polymers

November 2, 2017

Researchers at the University of Illinois and the University of Massachusetts, Amherst have taken the first steps toward gaining control over the self-assembly of synthetic materials in the same way that biology forms natural ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.