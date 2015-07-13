Twitter to disclose info on political ads amid scrutiny

October 24, 2017

Twitter says it will provide more information about political ads on its service, including who is funding them and how they are targeted.

The move follows similar steps by Facebook and the introduction of a bill that seeks to bring more transparency to online in an attempt to lessen the influence of Russia and other foreign entities on U.S. elections. The bill would require social media companies like Facebook and Twitter to keep public records on election ads and meet the same disclaimer requirements as political broadcast and print advertising.

Twitter says it will require ads that refer to a candidate or party to be clearly identified as election ads.

For non-political ads, Twitter will provide limited information such as how long they've been running.

Related Stories

Twitter execs talk to House, Senate in Russia probe

September 29, 2017

Executives of the social media giant Twitter spoke with House and Senate investigators Thursday at the Capitol about Russian interference in the 2016 elections and anonymous "bots" that can spread misinformation.

Facebook gives Russia-linked ads to Congress

October 2, 2017

Facebook announced Monday that it is planning more measures to increase transparency in advertising as the company provides Congress with more than 3,000 ads linked to a Russian ad agency.

House, Senate inviting social media giants to testify

September 28, 2017

The House and Senate intelligence committees are inviting tech giants Facebook, Twitter and Alphabet—the parent company of Google—to appear for public hearings as part of their investigations into Russia's interference ...

