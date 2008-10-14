New technology could cut MRI scan times

October 24, 2017
Rice University technology could cut MRI scan times
Richard Baraniuk (left) and Kevin Kelly. Credit: Jeff Fitlow/Rice University

Patients who have to undergo a magnetic resonance imaging scan may be spared the ordeal of having to lie still in the scanner for up to 45 minutes, thanks to new technology patented by Rice University, also known as "compressed sensing" technology.

The technology was recently licensed by Siemens Healthineers. MRI scanners equipped with the novel compressed sensing technologies operate much more quickly than MRI scanners currently in use. Siemens Healthineers applied compressed sensing technology to help solve a clinical problem: how to reduce long scan times while maintaining high . The result is the first clinical application using compressed sensing technology for cardiovascular imaging and was approved for clinical use in February by the Food and Drug Administration.

Thanks to "compressed sensing" technology, which was developed in part at Rice, scans of the beating heart can be completed in as few as 25 seconds while the patient breathes freely. In contrast, in an MRI scanner equipped with conventional acceleration techniques, patients must lie still for four minutes or more and hold their breath for as many as seven to 12 times throughout a cardiovascular-related procedure.

In the future, compressed sensing might change the way MRIs of the abdomen are performed. Today, certain populations like pediatric patients or patients with labored breathing have to be excluded from having abdominal MRIs due to their inability to perform long, consecutive and exhausting breath-holds. With compressed sensing, the amount of data required for an image of excellent diagnostic quality may be reduced dramatically, potentially enabling free-breathing, contrast-enhanced imaging of the abdomen in one continuous run. This may allow clinicians to reliably perform abdominal MRIs on more patients with high reproducibility and consistency.

Richard Baraniuk, Rice's Victor E. Cameron Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering, and Kevin Kelly, a Rice associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, are the pioneers of the compressed licensed from the university for use in the scanner. Compressed sensing is a revolutionary branch of signal processing and optimization that enables engineers to glean useful information from far fewer data samples than would typically be required. Baraniuk and Kelly's initial research into compressed imaging led to the creation of the world's first single-pixel camera in 2006 as a proof of principle.

Last year, Siemens Healthineers rolled out compressed sensing-based MRI scanners. The technology radically increases sampling speed reducing overall scan time, with excellent resolution and image quality.

"MRI machines currently use mathematical technology developed in the 1930s, and scans can take up to 45 minutes and require patients to hold completely still during that time, something that is especially difficult for very sick or very young patients," Baraniuk said. "This technology will be a game-changer for MRI scanners, especially when it comes to serving patients whose age or health prevents them from holding their breath or being completely still for extended periods of time. The technology will also benefit cardiac patients. Previously, low diagnostic quality prevented these patient subsets from realizing any benefit from cardiac MRI, but the technology enables the entire cardiac cycle to be recorded in real time with only one breath-hold."

Kelly said Rice's compressive imaging technology has the potential to be commercialized for more than just MRI machines. For example, Kelly's lab is currently using compressive imaging in nonlinear optical microscopy. Thanks to its ability to process data quickly and produce usable images from fewer measurements, Baraniuk said, the technology could also potentially be used for radar or security purposes.

Baraniuk and Kelly call it a "big win" for Rice's transfer program.

"It's great to see an idea go from theory to practice in a way that makes life better for patients around the world," they said.

Explore further: Single-pixel camera has multiple futures: Terahertz version adds new potential to unique invention

Related Stories

Medical radiation may be reduced to one-sixth

January 26, 2015

One of this century's most significant mathematical discoveries may reduce the number of measuring points to one-sixth of the present level. This means reduced exposure to radiation and faster medical imaging diagnostics.

Detecting defects in solar cells

December 2, 2014

Scientists at the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) have developed a new method for detecting defects in solar cells using a technique called 'compressed sensing'.

Researchers find way to ID many pathogens with few DNA probes

September 29, 2016

Rice University scientists have invented a technology that could potentially identify hundreds of bacterial pathogens simply, quickly and at low cost using a single set of random DNA probes. Rice's "universal microbial diagnostic," ...

Recommended for you

Passive solar windows heat up in cold weather

October 24, 2017

Researchers have developed a way to transform ordinary windows into solar-powered heaters that use the sun's energy to increase the window temperature by up to 8 K (nearly 15 °F) in cold weather. The researchers expect that ...

Scientists write 'traps' for light with tiny ink droplets

October 23, 2017

A microscopic 'pen' that is able to write structures small enough to trap and harness light using a commercially available printing technique could be used for sensing, biotechnology, lasers, and studying the interaction ...

When words, structured data are placed on single canvas

October 22, 2017

If "ugh" is your favorite word to describe entering, amending and correcting data on the rows and columns on spreadsheets you are not alone. Coda, a new name in the document business, feels it's time for a change. This is ...

Enhancing solar power with diatoms

October 20, 2017

Diatoms, a kind of algae that reproduces prodigiously, have been called "the jewels of the sea" for their ability to manipulate light. Now, researchers hope to harness that property to boost solar technology.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.