Two separate teams of astronomers find evidence of missing Baryonic matter

(Phys.org)—Two teams working independently have found evidence of the existence of Baryonic matter—particles that link galaxies together. One team was made of members from the Institute of Space Astrophysics, the other was based out of the University of Edinburgh. Both teams have uploaded a paper describing their work to the arXiv preprint server and both are claiming their findings solve the mystery of where so much of the normal matter—protons, neutrons and electrons—in the universe has been hiding.
Once scientists came up with the Big Bang Theory, a problem immediately arose—after calculating how much normal matter should exist in the universe at this point in time, they found approximately 50 percent of it is missing. Since then, scientists have worked on theories to explain where all that matter was hiding—the prevailing theory suggests that it exists as strands of Baryonic matter floating in the space between galaxies and cannot be seen with conventional instruments—this was the theory both teams in this new effort tested.
To get around the problem of not being able to see the Baryonic matter directly, the researchers considered a phenomenon called the Sunyaev-Zel'dovich effect in which light left over from the Big Bang scatters as it passes through hot gas—it should be measurable in the cosmic microwave background. Both teams used data from the Planck satellite launched two years ago to create a map of where Baryonic matter strands might exist. Each selected a pair of galaxies to study, focusing on the space between them. Then, they stacked data from between the two galaxies to magnify data believed to be from Baryonic matter.
Both teams repeated this process for multiple pairs of galaxies to show that their readings were consistent across multiple test sites—one team tested a million pairs, the other 260,000. Both report finding evidence of the theorized filaments between the galaxies. One group found them to be three times as dense as the mean of observable matter, the other group six times—a difference that was expected, the groups explain, due to differences in distances from the galaxies that were studied.
Both groups claim their findings prove the existence of missing Baryonic matter and thus solve the mystery of where all the unmeasurable matter has been hiding.
More and more evidence on a daily basis to support the notion we live in an Electric Universe. The 'warm/hot "gas" filaments' are in fact the electric currents connecting these galaxies. Alfven predicted this some 70-years-ago, still a surprise to the plasma ignoramuses.
Wrong, these observations are incompatible with Alfven's claims, specifically about the Cosmic Microwave Background. The SZ effect was predicted to exist where the very distance CMB is up-scattered by electrons in galaxy clusters and in this case filaments. The problem is Alfven claimed the CMB was produced locally inside the Milky Way therefore it would never interact with galaxy clusters or filaments, therefore there should be no SZ effect.
You might try to claim that there is no scattering happening and the filaments are simply emitting synchrotron but that doesn't work. The SZ effect is unmistakable because the promotion of CMB photons to higher energies makes the CMB brighter at high frequencies but dimmer at lower frequencies. If the CMB was Galactic there is no way it would know to be darker along the line of sight between galaxy clusters and telescopes.
The problem with you Electric Universe acolytes is that you're so quick to claim any observation as your own without ever considering if it is really consistent with what you claim. This observation (and many before it) blow a hole in the claims about the CMB from both PC and EU.
The explanation has been staring us in the face for years, it's just this dogmatic notion it must be related to BBT that keeps getting in the way of proper progress.
And what about the name, Baryonic matter.....huh....suggests to me this is matter that resides at the barycentre between 2 bodies orbiting each other. The gravimetric midpoint I suppose. But this is inaccurate as the matter is fillamentary in nature and stretches for thousands of light years in some cases. Not just at the barycentre itself. 0/10 for the name people.
Incorrect. It's called such because it's positited to be made of baryons, particles composed of 3 quarks. If you think of most of the known matter in the universe is approximately hydrogen and helium, and the electron is ~1/2000 the mass of the proton in the hydrogen atom, than most of the "normal" matter in the universe has most of its mass in the form of the mass of protons and neutrons. Protons and neutrons are both Baryons, hence 'Baryonic' matter.
Why you think of 'Barycenter' is because 'Bary' is a prefix for 'heavy.' Before we knew of quarks, we classified particles as 'leptons,' 'mesons,' and 'baryons' for 'light', 'medium,' and 'heavy,' particles respectively. We later found leptons to be 'fundamental' particles (we don't think anything makes them up), and mesons to be quark/anti-quark pairs, and baryons to be 3 quarks in a bound state.
Show the rest of the group the voltage sources and sinks in the Electric universe. That is step 1.
.......and the ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION of DM Enthusiasts living on this site are already here trying to spoon feed the casual reader as to why 3-6 times more baryonic matter is an inconsequential quantity compared to the unknown quantity of Cosmic Fairy Dust often referred to as dark matter.
Only when there is a connection would there be 'spark and electron flow to proton' with de-ionization happening. Mostly the fields are large and widely separated although a change of charge would be able to travel across this field. Think of how chemistry is dictated by electric potential and apply that to the cosmic scale, discarding 'electricity in wires' ideation
What makes you think there are anomalous galaxy rotations?
Because the missing baryons are already accounted for in cosmology, they are called missing because they were predicted. The density of baryons in the universe is not calculated by just toting up what can be seen, it is measured with the baryon acoustic modes in the CMB and with primordial nucleosynthesis which both give consistent numbers. The CMB is sensitive to both the baryon density and the total matter density independently. From those numbers plus a total of what's observed locally the term missing baryons was coined. Note the simulation used in one of the papers predicted the value of the y distortion measured.
Secondly it's not 3-6 times more baryons, that is the density of the filaments compared to the cosmic mean. Read things more carefully.
Maybe you just need to get a dictionary and read it...
Hmmm... Some people like to think of the term DM as meaning "exotic", rather than seeing it for what it really means - unseen...
.......you mean like being thankful that when looking in a mirror that they can't see what the remaining 80% of themselves look like?
Well now, insightfully brilliant Density Dude......now we have lots more gravity from a previously unidentified source that can account for anomalous rotations of spiral galaxies.
See no more need for DM Inferred Gravity, we have 3-6 times more dense baryonic filaments than we knew, and the denser they are the more gravity output they create, and VOILA, counter gravity filaments preventing spiral galaxies from imploding.
It's not. This is duh.
Says it right there in the title, @Lenni: "baryonic matter." That's not DM.
You're lying again, @Lenni.
Hey Schneibo? What do you think......a brilliant application of DENSITY DEPENDENT gravity that you apply to BHs; take a constant mass, shrink it & new gravity shows up out nowhere. Now we simply apply it to the new discovery of intergalactic filaments that are now confirmed to be 3-6 times more dense than previously thought, and NOW look at all this newly sourced gravity from visible baryonic matter displacing DM inferred gravity.
Next give us some cranky psycho-babble why this doesn't work......
No, it's about my chuckling & chortling at you trying to use math to twist the Fundamental Laws of physics that deny your preposterous claims to density dependent gravity. You & your 19th century TUG, I guess you forgot the math of the 19th century does not roll over into the 21st, in between was the 20th & also the century of General relativity which denied any possibility that BHs could form via your stupid TUG math.
https://en.wikipe...filament
Wki says baryonic & DM are gravitationally bound, that there must be 5 times more DM than baryonic to account for the presence of the excess quantity of INFERRED GRAVITY that supposedly exists. It is said the quantity of inferred gravity gravity can't be accounted for by the quantity of baryonic matter within the filaments......then we find out the density of baryonic matter is actually 3-6 times the previous estimates, meaning 3-6 times more gravity than previously estimated resides with baryonic, for all practical calculations wiping out the 5 times DM advantage.
