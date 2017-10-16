A new type of robotic microscope

October 17, 2017
A new type of robotic microscope
Medical student Pauline Loewen (front) and research associate Dr. Lena Ebbers are using the digitizing robotic microscope to study hearing in mice. They discuss their results with Prof. Dr. Michael Winklhofer (left) and Prof. Dr. Hans Gerd Nothwang. Credit: Oldenburg University

Scientists at Oldenburg University can now use a "digitizing robotic microscope" for biological and medical research. Oldenburg University is one of the few German universities where this new type of microscope, which costs approximately 200,000 euros, is in use.

The machine forms part of the equipment at the "Core Facility Microscopy ", an equipment pool which the university's School of Mathematics and Science and School of Medicine and Health Sciences are gradually putting together for cutting-edge research.

The main special feature of the new is that it can record, scan and document extremely fine tissue samples automatically and much faster than a human could. "With this machine what used to take a month can be done in a single night, and in a better quality than we ever had before," Prof. Dr. Henrik Mouritsen, a neurobiologist and one of the microscope's main users, explained. Another advantage is that the samples are automatically digitized, meaning that they can be used years later without any loss in quality.

Professor Mouritsen and his team are using the microscope to study how migratory birds use their and other sensory input for orientation purposes. The microscope is also used on a regular basis by the Sensory Biology of Animals research group led by Prof. Dr. Michael Winklhofer. This group wants to learn more about the magnetic sense of salmon. Neurogeneticist Prof. Dr. Hans Gerd Nothwang's team is studying the effects of deafness on the development and functioning of auditory pathways in mice. His research also benefits from the speed and quality of the microscope's analyses of morphological changes, in other words deviations in the composition, structure or form of organisms.

The robotic microscope is generally available for use by all scientists at the university, including for research projects in human medicine. In this particular area the device can play a key role in advancing and strengthening collaboration between professors at the university hospitals and professors of the natural sciences. The microscope has also been incorporated into the medical training programme, where it is used to introduce students to ultra-modern technologies.

Explore further: A microscope within a microscope

Related Stories

A microscope within a microscope

August 14, 2017

No single microscope can image all aspects of a sample at the same time and so the use of two or more imaging methods to study a sample - correlative imaging - is common-place.

Recommended for you

Tiny protein coiled coils that self-assemble into cages

October 17, 2017

(Phys.org)—A large team of researchers with members from Slovenia, the U.K, Serbia, France and Spain has developed a technique that causes proteins to self-assemble into geometric shapes on demand. In their paper published ...

The importance of asymmetry in bacteria

October 17, 2017

New research published in Nature Microbiology has highlighted a protein that functions as a membrane vacuum cleaner and which could be a potential new target for antibiotics.

Fish respond to predator attack by doubling growth rate

October 17, 2017

Scientists have known for years that when some fish sense predators eating members of their species, they try to depart the scene of the crime and swim toward safer waters. This sensible behavior is exactly what evolution ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.