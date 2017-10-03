October 3, 2017

China completes construction of steady high magnetic field facility

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

China completes construction of steady high magnetic field facility
Magnets. Credit: SUN Ce

China has completed construction of the Steady High Magnetic Field Facility, a project of China's National 11th Five-Year Major Science and Technology Infrastructure constructed by High Magnetic Field Laboratory, Chinese Academy of Sciences (CHMFL). The project passed China's national acceptance on Sep. 27th, 2017 in Hefei, Anhui.

The completion takes China's technology to a new level. The country now has the means for scientists to carry out frontier research on , , material science, chemistry, life and medicine.

"The successful testing of the Hefei Hybrid Magnet has placed China on the world map of international research in very high magnetic fields," said Hans Schneider Muntau, high magnet expert and former chief engineer of the Grenoble High Magnetic Field Laboratory of France and the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory of the U.S.

The project was jointly proposed by Chinese Academy of Sciences and Ministry of Education in 2005 and approved by the National Development and Reform Commission in 2008. After years of effort, CHMFL now has 10 magnets, six measurement systems and extreme low-temperature and high-pressure experimental systems.

It's the world's second 40-tesla-level hybrid magnet, with three water-cooled magnets that set world records and the world's first three-in-one microscope SMA (scanning tunneling microscope/magnetic force microscope/atomic force microscope), and establishes an advanced scientific experiment system, achieving a major breakthrough of China's steady high magnetic technology.

"CHMFL summarizes 10 years of enormous and exemplary efforts under the groundbreaking leadership, which were necessary to create know-how and competence in the generation and exploitation of very high magnetic fields," Hans Schneider Muntau said.

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Citation: China completes construction of steady high magnetic field facility (2017, October 3) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-china-steady-high-magnetic-field.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

It goes to 11: Florida lab sets new magnet strength record
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)