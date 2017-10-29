Red Sea is warming faster than global average

October 30, 2017
Red Sea is warming faster than global average
The mean maximum annual temperatures increase gradually from the north of the Red Sea to its south. Credit: Reproduced with permission from reference 1, Nature Publishing Group

The world's warmest sea is heating up faster than the global average, which could challenge the ability of the Red Sea's organisms to cope.

"The global rate of ocean warming has many consequences for life on this planet. Now we are learning that the Red Sea is warming even faster than the global average," says KAUST PhD student of marine science, Veronica Chaidez.

The analyses, conducted by a multidisciplinary team spanning all three divisions at KAUST, provide vital data that could help predict the future of the Red Sea's marine biodiversity when supplemented by evidence to be gathered on the thermal limits of local .

Analyses of satellite sensing data from 1982 to 2015 show that the Red Sea's maximum surface temperatures have increased at a rate of 0.17 ± 0.07°C per decade, exceeding the global ocean warming rate of 0.11°C per decade. Maximum sea-surface temperatures were found to increase from north to south along the Red Sea basin, with the coolest temperatures located in the gulfs of Suez and Aqaba in the far North. These two gulfs, however, are showing the highest rates of change compared to the rest of the basin at 0.40-0.45°C per decade; four times faster than the mean global ocean warming rate.

The Northern Red Sea experiences maximum temperatures throughout July, while the Southern Red Sea is warmest from late July to mid-August. Interestingly, sea-surface temperatures reached their maximum in an area on the Eastern coast of the Red Sea, about 200km south of Jeddah, from mid-August to early September. This anomaly may be caused by the unique wind patterns in this region.

Maximum surface temperatures are also recorded about a quarter of a day earlier per decade.

Systematic monitoring efforts are needed to assess the impacts of these rapid warming rates on coral bleaching and mass marine organism mortality events, adds Chaidez. Currently, no such monitoring exists in the Red Sea, but Chaidez is testing the thermal capacities of some of the basin's plants and animals in her laboratory. A model that incorporates data on temperatures, organism thermal limits, and other relevant biological data could help predict impacts of on the local ecosystem.

Evidence suggests that warm temperatures in the Red Sea are already challenging the capacity of its marine organisms to adapt and survive. Marine organisms generally adapt to rising ocean temperatures by migrating toward the poles. This is not an easy migration in the Red Sea since it is a semi-enclosed space, rendering its organisms vulnerable.

Explore further: Tasmania's fisheries cooked by record-breaking marine heatwave

More information: V. Chaidez et al, Decadal trends in Red Sea maximum surface temperature, Scientific Reports (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-017-08146-z

Related Stories

Marine life spawns sooner as oceans warm

August 6, 2013

Warming oceans are impacting the breeding patterns and habitat of marine life, effectively re-arranging the broader marine landscape as species adjust to a changing climate, according to a three-year international study published ...

Warmest oceans ever recorded

November 14, 2014

"This summer has seen the highest global mean sea surface temperatures ever recorded since their systematic measuring started. Temperatures even exceed those of the record-breaking 1998 El Niño year," says Axel Timmermann, ...

July was Earth's hottest month in modern times: NOAA

August 17, 2016

Soaring temperatures worldwide made July the Earth's hottest month in modern times, setting a new high mark for global heat in 137 years of record-keeping, US government scientists said Wednesday.

Clever fish keep cool

October 4, 2016

Ocean warming is occurring at such a rapid rate that fish are searching for cooler waters to call home.

Recommended for you

The oceans were once colder than previously believed

October 26, 2017

A team of EPFL and European researchers has discovered a flaw in the way past ocean temperatures have been estimated up to now. Their findings could mean that the current period of climate change is unparalleled over the ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.