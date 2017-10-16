Neutron star smashup seen for first time, 'transforms' understanding of Universe

For the first time, scientists have witnessed the cataclysmic crash of two ultra-dense neutron stars in a galaxy far away, and concluded that such impacts forged at least half the gold in the Universe.
Shockwaves and light flashes from the collision travelled some 130 million light-years to be captured by Earthly detectors on August 17, excited teams revealed at press conferences held around the globe on Monday as a dozen related science papers were published in top academic journals.
"We witnessed history unfolding in front of our eyes: two neutron stars drawing closer, closer... turning faster and faster around each other, then colliding and scattering debris all over the place," co-discoverer Benoit Mours of France's CNRS research institute told AFP.
The groundbreaking observation solved a number of physics riddles and sent ripples of excitement through the scientific community.
Most jaw-dropping for many, the data finally revealed where much of the gold, platinum, uranium, mercury and other heavy elements in the Universe came from.
Telescopes saw evidence of newly-forged material in the fallout, the teams said—a source long suspected, now confirmed.
"It makes it quite clear that a significant fraction, maybe half, maybe more, of the heavy elements in the Universe are actually produced by this kind of collision," said physicist Patrick Sutton, a member of the US-based Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory (LIGO) which contributed to the find.
Neutron stars are the condensed, burnt-out cores that remain when massive stars run out of fuel, blow up, and die.
Typically about 20 kilometres (12 miles) in diameter, but with more mass than the Sun, they are highly radioactive and ultra-dense—a handful of material from one weighs as much as Mount Everest.
'Too beautiful'
It had been theorised that mergers of two such exotic bodies would create ripples in the fabric of space-time known as gravitational waves, as well as bright flashes of high-energy radiation called gamma ray bursts.
On August 17, detectors witnessed both phenomena, 1.7 seconds apart, coming from the same spot in the constellation of Hydra.
"It was clear to us within minutes that we had a binary neutron star detection," said David Shoemaker, another member of LIGO, which has detectors in Livingston, Louisiana and Hanford, Washington.
"The signals were much too beautiful to be anything but that," he told AFP.
The observation was the fruit of years of labour by thousands of scientists at more than 70 ground- and space-based observatories on all continents.
Along with LIGO, they include teams from Europe's Virgo gravitational wave detector in Italy, and a number of ground- and space-based telescopes including NASA's Hubble.
"This event marks a turning point in observational astronomy and will lead to a treasure trove of scientific results," said Bangalore Sathyaprakash from Cardiff University's School of Physics and Astronomy, recalling "the most exciting of my scientific life."
"It is tremendously exciting to experience a rare event that transforms our understanding of the workings of the Universe," added France Cordova, director of the National Science Foundation which funds LIGO.
The detection is another feather in the cap for German physicist Albert Einstein, who first predicted gravitational waves more than 100 years ago.
Something 'fundamental'
Three LIGO pioneers, Barry Barish, Kip Thorne and Rainer Weiss, were awarded the Nobel Physics Prize this month for the observation of gravitational waves, without which the latest discovery would not have been possible.
The ripples have been observed four times before now—the first time by LIGO in September 2015. All four were from mergers of black holes, which are even more violent than neutron star crashes, but emit no light.
The fifth and latest detection was accompanied by a gamma ray burst which scientists said came from nearer in the Universe and was less bright than expected.
"What this event is telling us is that there may be many more of these short gamma ray bursts going off nearby in the Universe than we expected," Sutton said—an exciting prospect for scientists hoping to uncover further secrets of the Universe.
Among other things, it is hoped that data from neutron star collisions will allow the definitive calculation of the rate at which the cosmos is expanding, which in turn will tell us how old it is and how much matter it contains.
"With these observations we are not just learning what happens when neutron stars collide, we're also learning something fundamental about the nature of the Universe," said Julie McEnery of the Fermi gamma ray space telescope project.
Neutron star smash-up the 'discovery of a lifetime'
"Truly a eureka moment", "Everything I ever hoped for", "A dream come true"—Normally restrained scientists reached for the stars Monday to describe the feelings that accompany a "once-in-a-lifetime" event.
The trigger for this meteor shower of superlatives was the smash-up of two unimaginably dense neutron stars 130 million years ago, when T-rex still lorded over our planet.
Evidence of this cosmic clash hurtled through space and reached Earth on August 17 at exactly 12:41 GMT, setting in motion a secret, sleepless, weeks-long blitzkrieg of star-gazing and number-crunching involving hundreds of telescopes and thousands of astronomers and astrophysicists around the world.
It was as if a dormant network of super-spies simultaneously sprung into action.
The stellar smash-up made itself known in two ways: it created ripples called gravitational waves in Einstein's time-space continuum, and lit up the entire electromagnetic spectrum of light, from gamma rays to radio waves.
Scientists had detected gravitational waves four times before, a feat acknowledged with a Nobel Physics Prize earlier this month.
But each of those events, generated by the collision of black holes, lasted just a few seconds, and remained invisible to Earth- and space-based telescopes.
The neutron star collision was different.
It generated gravitational waves—picked up by two US-based observatories known as LIGO, and another one in Italy called Virgo—that lasted an astounding 100 seconds. Less than two seconds later, a NASA satellite recorded a burst of gamma rays.
A true 'eureka' moment
This set off a mad dash to locate what was almost certainly the single source for both.
"It is the first time that we've observed a cataclysmic astrophysical event in both gravitational and electromagnetic waves," said LIGO executive director David Reitze, a professor at the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in Pasadena
Initial calculations had narrowed the zone to a patch of sky in the southern hemisphere spanning five or six galaxies, but frustrated astronomers had to wait for nightfall to continue the search.
Finally, at around 2200 GMT, a telescope array in the northern desert of Chile nailed it: the stellar merger had taken place in a galaxy known as NGC 4993.
Stephen Smartt, who led observations for the European Space Observatory's New Technology Telescope, was gobsmacked when the spectrum lit up his screens. "I had never seen anything like it," he recalled.
Scientists everywhere were stunned.
"This event was truly a eureka moment," said Bangalore Sathyaprakash, head of the Gravitational Physics Group at Cardiff University. "The 12 hours that followed are inarguably the most exciting of my scientific life."
"There are rare occasions when a scientist has the chance to witness a new era at its beginning—this is one such time," said Elena Pian, an astronomer at the National Institute for Astrophysics in Rome.
LIGO-affiliated astronomers at Caltech had spent decades preparing for the off chance—calculated at 80,000-to-one odds—of witnessing a neutron star merger.
Don't tell your friends
"On that morning, all of our dreams came true," said Alan Weinstein, head of astrophysical data analysis for LIGO at Caltech.
"This discovery was everything I always hoped for, packed into a single event," added Francesco Pannarale, an astrophysicist at Cardiff University in Wales.
For these and thousands of other scientists, GW170817—the neutron star burst's tag—will become a "do you remember where you were?" kind of moment.
"I was sitting in my dentist's chair when I got the text message," said Benoit Mours, an astrophysicist at France's National Centre for Research and the French coordinator for Virgo. "I jumped up and rushed to my lab."
Patrick Sutton, head of the gravitational physics group at Cardiff and a member of the LIGO team, was stuck on a long-haul bus, struggling to download hundreds of emails crowding his inbox.
Rumours swirled within and beyond the astronomy community as scientists hastened to prepare initial findings for publication Monday in a dozen articles spread across several of the world's leading journals.
"There have been quite a few pints and glasses of wine or bubbly—privately, of course, because we haven't been allowed to tell anyone," Sutton told AFP.
But he couldn't resist telling his 12-year-old son, an aspiring physicist.
"He's sworn to secrecy though. He's not allowed to tell his friends."
LIGO and Virgo: The machines that unlock the universe's mysteries
The three machines that gave scientists their first-ever glimpse of gravitational waves resulting from a collision of neutron stars are the most advanced detectors ever built for sensing tiny vibrations in the universe.
The LIGO and Virgo detectors have previously picked up the "chirp" of black holes merging in the distant universe, sending out ripples in the fabric of space and time.
The detection of these gravitational waves for the first time in 2015 confirmed Albert Einstein's century old theory of general relativity.
The two US-based underground detectors are known as the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory, or LIGO for short.
One is located in Hanford, Washington; the other 1,800 miles (3,000 kilometers) away in Livingston, Louisiana.
Construction began in 1999, and observations were taken from 2001 to 2007.
Then they underwent a major upgrade to make them 10 times more powerful.
The advanced LIGO detectors became fully operational for the first time in September 2015.
On September 14, 2015, the detector in Louisiana first picked up the signal of a gravitational wave, originating 1.3 billion years ago in the southern sky.
Virgo
The third underground detector is near Pisa, Italy, and is known as Virgo.
Built a quarter century ago by a French-Italian partnership, the Virgo detector ended its initial round of observations in 2011 and then underwent an upgrade.
Advanced Virgo came online in April of this year, and made its first observation of gravitational waves on August 14, marking the fourth such event that scientists have observed since 2015.
Virgo is less sensitive than LIGO, but having three detectors helps scientists zero in on the area of the universe where a cosmic event is happening, and measure the distance with greater accuracy.
"A smaller search area enables follow-up observations with telescopes and satellites for cosmic events that produce gravitational waves and emissions of light, such as the collision of neutron stars," said Georgia Tech professor Laura Cadonati.
How they work
These huge laser interferometers—each about 2.5 miles (four kilometers) long—are buried beneath the ground to allow the most precise measurements.
The L-shaped instruments track gravitational waves using the physics of laser light and space.
They do not rely on light in the skies like a telescope does.
Rather, they sense the vibrations in space, an advantage which allows them to uncover the properties of black holes and neutron stars.
"As a gravitational wave propagates through space it stretches space-time," explained David Shoemaker, leader of the Advanced LIGO project at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT).
The detector, in short, "is just a big device for changing strain in space into an electrical signal."
One way to imagine the curvature of space and time is to imagine a ball falling on a trampoline.
The trampoline bows downward first, stretching the fabric vertically and shortening the sides.
Then as the ball bounces upward again, the horizontal movement of the fabric expands again.
The instrument acts like a transducer, changing that strain into changes in light—and then into an electronic signal so scientists can digitize it and analyze it.
"The light from the laser has to travel in a vacuum so that it is not disturbed by all the air fluctuations," said Shoemaker, noting that LIGO contains the "biggest high vacuum system in the world,"—measuring 1.2 meters (yards) by 2.5 miles (four kilometers) long.
The detectors contain two very long arms that contain optical instruments for bending light, and are positioned like the letter L.
If one arm shortens, and the other lengthens, scientists know they are seeing a gravitational wave.
Read more: What are neutron stars?
Read more: Gravitational waves: Why the fuss?
Explore further: LIGO and Virgo observatories detect gravitational wave signals from black hole collision
TechnoCreed
shavera
*Notes: GR was not finished by Einstein alone, but a lot of other scientists have contributed over the years. You can work out, from several GR textbooks, including the seminal "Gravitation" by Meisner, Thorne and Wheeler, the maths of how, precisely GR predicts such waves yourself.
I'm not aware of any experiment that rigorously contradicts GR predictions outside of Planck-regime distances and energies; Since so many support it, much less is required to guess at when GR doesn't perfectly succeed (like we can guess that we might not know all the kinds of matter in the universe)
antialias_physorg
To quote Dethklokk: "We're here to make everything metal. Blacker than the blackest black - times infinity".
Ojorf
Na, na, na, na, naaa... at the gravity wave doubters.
Chris_Reeve
Carl-Gunne Fälthammar, Magnetosphere-Ionosphere Interactions˜Near-Earth Manifestations of the Plasma Universe, Astrophysics and Space Science, Volume 144, Issue 1-2, p.105-133, 05/1988
"It is a sobering fact that even after hundreds of satellites had circled the Earth, the generally accepted picture of our space environment was still fundamentally wrong in aspects as basic as the existence and role of electric fields and even the origin and chemical composition of the near-Earth plasma itself. In the light of this, how can we believe in detailed theoretical models of distant astrophysical objects, until we have learned -- and applied to astrophysics -- the lessons of how the real plasma behaves in the Earth's own magnetosphere."
jonesdave
And what the hell has this got to do with GW? Falthammar, by the way, accepts magnetic reconnection. Do you agree with him? A simple yes or no will suffice.
Chris_Reeve
"Experiments on high speed electrons by Kaufmann, Bucherer, and others showed that at these high speeds the observed values of the acceleration 'a' fell below the level computed from the measured values of F and m, following a pattern which indicated that it would reach zero at the velocity of light. Einstein then decided that this was due to an increase in the mass at these high velocities. At this point he should have been told by his scientific colleagues that this variable mass hypothesis was only one of a number of mathematically equivalent possible explanations of the observed phenomenon, and that neither the hypothesis of mass increase nor any of the others could be accepted on more than a very tentative basis pending the accumulation of further evidence ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"... But this is not the way that modern science operates. Einstein's assumption was enthusiastically accepted without further ado, and since that time the original experiments that his explanation was designed to fit, together with subsequent results of the same nature in the particle accelerators, have been regarded as proof of the validity of the hypothesis: a flagrant example of circular reasoning."
- Dewey B. Larson, New Light on Space & Time
jonesdave
https://rationalw...l_Theory
Chris_Reeve
- Prof. John Billingsley
Chris_Reeve
• "The maximum effect that is observed is produced by a causative agent of barely detectable intensity ...
• Another characteristic thing about them all is that these observations are near the threshold of visibility of the eyes. Any other sense, I suppose, would work as well. Or many measurements are necessary -- many measurements -- because of the very low statistical significance of the results ...
Now the trouble with that is this. [Most people have a habit, when taking] measurements of low significance, [of finding] a means of rejecting data. They are right at the threshold value and there are many reasons why [they] can discard data ...
• There are claims of great accuracy ...
• Fantastic theories contrary to experience ..."
(cont'd)
jonesdave
Chris_Reeve
• "Criticisms are met by ad hoc excuses thought up on the spur of the moment. They always had an answer -- always.
• The ratio of the supporters to the critics rises up somewhere near 50% and then falls gradually to oblivion. The critics couldn't reproduce the effects. Only the supporters could do that ..."
- See http://www.cs.pri...muir.htm for a transcript of Langmuir's original talk
(I count 5 of 6 criteria met)
jonesdave
Chris_Reeve
- Kapek, Milic, The Philosophical Impact of Contemporary Physics, D. Van Nostrand Co., Princeton, N. J., 1961, p.146 (In Dewey B. Larson, New Light on Space & Time)
Chris_Reeve
- Ivor Catt
jonesdave
Dewey Larson.....................................crank (see previous)
Irrelevant. As usual. Yawn.
Chris_Reeve
- Miles Mathis, The Greatest Standing Errors In Physics And Mathematics
jonesdave
jonesdave
https://rationalw...s_Mathis
Chris_Reeve
"Relativity is a strange and novel theory that has provided equations with extreme accuracy with a theory that logically cannot be true. The theory is at most a way to rationalize a mathematical description by an imagined condition that gives a workable formula, much the way Newton devised an equation by calling gravity a force acting at a distance."
rogerdallas
Chris_Reeve
"To achieve anything really worthwhile in research, it is necessary to go against the opinions of one's fellows. To do so successfully, not merely becoming a crackpot, requires fine judgement, especially on long-term issues that cannot be settled quickly ... To hold popular opinion is cheap, costing nothing in reputation, whereas to accept that there is evidence pointing oppositely, and hence pointing to something very different as an explanation ... is to risk scientific tar and feathers. Yet to not take the risk is to make certain that, if something new is really there, you won't be the one to find it."
jonesdave
Chris_Reeve
John Waller
(p56)
"From the usable Principe plates, Eddington calculated a star-beam displacement of between 1.31 and 1.91 seconds. But even these plates were of embarrassingly poor quality and it has been suggested that the mathematical formula he used to reach these figures was in itself biased ...
Self-evidently, with such poor and contradictory evidence, attempting a resolution of the controversy on the basis of these figures was an extremely risky affair. Take just one of the hazards mentioned above: atmospheric turbulence. In the hot environments in which both teams were working it was likely that all but the largest displacements would be cancelled out by this phenomenon ..."
(cont'd)
jonesdave
Chris_Reeve
"... Had the teams been measuring star beams just clipping the Sun's edge, their displacement might have been large enough to eliminate atmospheric turbulence as the sole cause. In 1919, however, with the star beams closest to the Sun obliterated by the corona, those that could be observed were some way from the Sun's rim. Consequently the displacements were so small that the entire effect could quite easily have been caused by atmospheric turbulence alone. At some level, the teams were aware of this. Thus, in discussions after the announcement of the eclipse results, Eddington and his assistants admitted that calculations of small displacements were unreliable. Yet, they refused to let this effect their presentation of the measurements. As we have seen, within a few months Einstein's ideas were being adjudged victorious from the pulpit of the Astronomer Royal."
jonesdave
https://www.ncbi....C547940/
Chris_Reeve
John Waller
(p53)
"Both 1918–19 eclipse expeditions comprised British physicists. The first team, which observed the eclipse from Sobral in Brazil ... The other, headed by Arthur Eddington and his assistant E. Cottingham, made its observations from the island of Principe, which lies off the coast of West Africa. Eddington, born in the English Lake District, was already an eminent Cambridge physicist and it was his interpretation of both teams' data-sets that would serve to vindicate Einstein. For this reason it is noteworthy that even before departing for Principe he was well known for his Einsteinian sympathies. As the most important expositor of general relativity within Britain, most of his colleagues knew that he was undertaking the eclipse expedition in the fervent hope of confirming his radical intuition that Einstein was right."
jonesdave
Irrelevant. GR & SR have been repeatedly confirmed since then, Gish/ Reeve
Chris_Reeve
"Eddington played a great influential role in the acceptability of the general theory of relativity. The heritage of this 'scientific enterprise' is deep in our culture and it has been directly responsible for the ranking of Einstein's theory in the category of cult or dogma."
Chris_Reeve
"Physicists have believed for more than 100 years that the speed of light was the same for all nonaccelerating observers. This is one of the postulates that Einstein proposed in 1905, with the first experimental evidence supposed to have been based upon the results of the Michelson-Morley 1887 experiment. However a re-analysis in 2002 of the fringe-shift data from that experiment showed that the data indicated a speed in excess of 300 km/s. So far another six experiments have been found that also revealed a similar speed. It means that space has a substructure, that absolute motion is observable, that the spacetime construct has no ontological meaning, despite its use in quantum field theory"
- The Speed of Light and the Einstein Legacy: 1905-2005, Reginald T. Cahill, School of Chemistry, Physics, Earth Sciences, Flinders University
jonesdave
http://www.nature...-20.html
Chris_Reeve
A New Interpretation of the Hafele-Keating Experiment
Domina Eberle Spencer (University of Connecticut) and Uma Shama (Bridgewater State College)
"It is generally considered that one of the most crucial experiments in support of the special theory of relativity is the Hafele-Keating experiment. Four atomic clocks were flown around the world and then compared with the master clock in Washington, D.C. However, the original paper did not publish the raw data. Dr. Keating has been kind enough to permit us to analyze the raw data. We have found that an entirely different interpretation of the experimental data, which supports the universal time postulate on the velocity of light, is perfectly consistent with the experimental data obtained by Hafele and Keating. Thus, one of the essential experimental supports of the relativistic theory of time dilation is shown to be invalid."
(cont'd)
catsolco
jonesdave
http://www.gravit...0810.pdf
Yet another crank.
Chris_Reeve
Hafele & Keating Tests; Did They Prove Anything?
A. G. Kelly PhD
"The H & K tests prove nothing. The accuracy of the clocks would need to be two orders of magnitude better to give confidence in the results. The actual test results, which were not published, were changed by H & K to give the impression that they confirm the theory. Only one clock (447) had a fairly steady performance over the whole test period; taking its results gives no difference for the Eastward and the Westward tests."
Chris_Reeve
- Thomas Van Flandern, The Speed of Gravity - Repeal of the Speed Limit
Chris_Reeve
"Einstein himself admits that he cannot give any explanation for the properties with which he is endowing the 'space' in which the physical processes represented by his theories take place. 'Our only way out,' he says, 'seems to be to take for granted the fact that space has the physical property of transmitting electromagnetic waves, and not to bother too much about the meaning of this statement.'"
Chris_Reeve
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"... The Special Theory of Relativity is mathematically correct but conceptually wrong. What is needed is not to abandon the correct mathematical structure, but to discard Einstein's erroneous interpretation of the mathematical results, an action that, as Feyerabend and Bridgman report in the foregoing statements, is already under way, and then to ascertain what new concepts are necessary in order to produce a theory that is both mathematically and conceptually correct."
- Dewey B. Larson, New Light on Space & Time
jonesdave
Wonder if Gish/ Reeve would agree with him?
cantdrive85
Just like the first so called GW detection, an EM event was detected. And it didn't quite happen as was predicted, but reported as a great success and vindication for their beliefs. LOL!
Chris_Reeve
The philosophical difference between you and me is that I do not mindlessly reject everything that a person says just because I may differ with them on one point -- an inherently lazy approach.
The correct approach is to simply take in all of the available information on both sides of all debates. And that is exactly why it's important to remind people of the numerous critiques by people who have disagreed with Einstein: Because the claims for Einstein are made in an bubble, where anybody who disagrees with him is labeled a crazy person ("crank", "crackpot", etc). These are people who committed the sin of thinking for themselves on a complex issue where observations are notoriously difficult, and where those who are trying to "prove" Einstein correct consistently ignore the locus of the debate (which is at the level of concepts/inferences rather than mathematics).
Da Schneib
1. Associated with neutron stars, not black holes
2. Associated with EM detections, particularly GRBs
3. Shows direct evidence of heavy element production
4. Confirmed by not just a couple or a few, but scores of independent observers simultaneously
EU: 0 Standard astrophysics: 5
Get over it.
Chris_Reeve
Those who refuse to join in on this rush to judgment are simply exhibiting caution, and they do so for the very reason that ONCE A CONSENSUS FORMS, THE MAINSTREAM ALWAYS SUBSEQUENTLY REFUSES TO QUESTION THE "SETTLED" CLAIM.
But, when we review the history of Relativity, we can at each point plainly see that there were very valid reasons to be cautious at each step of the way. At the end of the day, PROOF IS ONLY A FUNCTION OF HOW MUCH EFFORT YOU'VE PUT INTO IDENTIFYING ALL OF THE POSSIBLE INFERENCES.
And the "rah-rah" gung-ho cult-like attitude always reminds the onlookers that the intent of the researchers is to never seriously question Relativity.
Benni
If Einstein did not believe in the existence of GRAVITY WAVES, it stands to reason such GWs can't be found in GR, and they don't. Prove me wrong, put up the section of GR that defines gravity as WAVES.
The only thing they are measuring is change in ambient conditions for the few seconds or moments in time these things collide, not real gravity which does not have the transformative properties that REAL WAVES would have.
Chris_Reeve
Let's not forget the logic which got us to neutron stars, to begin with, was that the pulsing MUST indicate the rotation of a body (which is typically likened to a rotating lighthouse). This assumption precedes probably by more than one decade any ability to actually verify that the pulsing originates as they imagine.
What we see is a pulsation of light, yet nobody should be confused that rotation is the only way to explain pulsation. It was simply asserted as a natural consequence of the framework itself.
Gorgar
Da Schneib
Pulsars. Next?
cantdrive85
cantdrive85
By that failed reasoning one could also claim that since a pot 'o gold can be proven to exist so too leprechauns must exist...
marcush
Whydening Gyre
Indeed. CR is again attempting to co-op the thread with his non sequitar BS...
Benni
Here read more about what Einstein ACTUALLY stated about GRAVITY WAVES:
Einstein and Gravitational Waves 1936-1938. Available from:
https://www.resea...936-1938
In Einstein's paper: In 1936, Einstein wrote to his close friend Max Born telling him that, together with Nathan Rosen, he had arrived at the interesting result that gravitational waves did not exist, though they had been assumed a certainty to the first approximation. He reconfirmed it in 1938 to an even higher approximation.
So those of you neophytes continuing to insist Gravity Waves & Black Holes have a foundation in General Relativity, this is just more bad news for the Perpetual Motion Mechanics living here.
Parsec
Benni
You bet, the Perpetual Motion Mechanics living here need a good dusting. Can you imagine any rational thinking person believing that Infinite Gravity & Infinite Density can exist on the surface of a Finite Stellar Mass?
Chris_Reeve
"[S]ome may hastily infer that I am 'against science' ... I do not understand what is meant by being against, or for, wholes -- art, science, education, medicine, the state. I can as readily imagine being against sunsets and for the tides. Criticism as I understand it differs entirely from attack or complaint. Its difference from complaint is especially important here, for I am persuaded that complaints against the machinations of culture today have become as poisonous as the things complained of. This is not surprising. Resentment and indignation are feelings dangerous to the possessor and to be sparingly used. They give comfort too cheaply; they rot judgment, and by encouraging passivity they come to require that evil continue for the sake of the grievance to be enjoyed."
(cont'd)
Whydening Gyre
Since you're the only one saying it, you must be irrational...
And actually Density is a descriptor for what's beneath the surface...
Chris_Reeve
"Criticism, on the contrary, aims at action. True, not all objects can be acted on at once, and many will not be reshaped according to desire; but thought is plastic and within our control, and thought is a form of action. To come to see, in the light of criticism, a situation as different from what it seemed to be, is to have accomplished an important act. The contemporary world, cluttered with leagues and lobbies and overawed by the zero-weighted look of large numbers, has forgotten that to redirect fundamental opinion -- including one's own -- is also to do something. It can give solace or mastery, or at the very least replace a plaintive [mournful] passivity with a stoic [emotionless] impassivity.
That is why ... I sometimes employ the rhetoric of argument -- the form that most naturally incites the internal action called thought. To the reader it should not greatly matter whether or not he agrees with the conclusions I reach ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"... The point of offering them is to reduce confusion and provide a spur to reasoning. For the aim of a critic, beyond that of saying what he thinks, is to make two thoughts grow where only one grew before.
Such an aim implies a reader willing to follow discourse even though the subjects brought together are very diverse, and to lend his mind to attitudes that may seem dubious coming from one who lays no claim to being an expert. But in matters of public interest the public must judge and not ask its guides for certificates and [guarantees], for there are no [guarantees]. It is an error to suppose that when a physicist talks about science he is bound to be more reliable than a so-called layman who has taken the trouble to inform himself and to think. For if scientific specialization means anything, it means that the physicist has final authority only on such questions of physics as fall within his specialty ..."
Most don't get it, but it's why we critique science.
Benni
shadybail
I was pondering this article in my backyard and I saw a coconut fall off a tree and land in the water of the canal behind my house. I was struck by the movement of the energy through the water as it rippled. I thought is this how a gravitational wave is formed? Is a gravitational wave different than an energy wave? After reading Benni's post, I realized what I saw was the energy changing the ambient conditions of the water as it passed through it. In my limited intelligence, I agree with Benni that gravitation waves do not exist or least haven't been proven. What I witnessed and the observers of the neutron star witnessed are the same energy wave? Do the other readers agree with Benni's comments on gravitational waves?
Benni
Everything you wrote about is exactly what the LIGO guys saw. A sudden impact releasing vast amounts of energy raising spectral density above a previously established stable background. Not a big trick to perform, I do it everyday in our lab subsequent to setting our spectroscopy to a specific Region of Interest.
shavera
They're called 'gravitational waves.' You're constructing a strawman argument when you say that science 'defines gravity as waves'. It doesn't (disregarding for the moment quantum theories of GR). GR describes how measures of space and time change in location relative to mass and motion. As a *side effect* of these changes, a phenomenon occurs that was previously known as a 'force' of gravity.
Gravitational waves are waves (they satisfy the Helmholtz equation) of changes in measures of space and time. They aren't waves 'carrying' gravity, they're waves of changes of measures of space and time.
You are now, as always, invited to work through the standard GR textbooks that go into exhaustive detail about such things. Because Einstein is _not_ the last word in GR, just the first.
shavera
No, not really. Gravitational waves are formed by the acceleration of moving masses, much like EM waves are formed by the acceleration of moving charges.
"Energy wave" doesn't have meaning in physics. A wave may carry energy, like the ripples on the pond do. Gravitational waves carry energy too.
Benni was misrepresenting gravitational waves. See above. Gravitational waves don't 'carry' gravity. It would have been better if people had called them "Curvature waves" to avoid this confusion.
Da Schneib
The important part here is that just as with water waves, gravitational waves are a response of the medium. Thus they represent propagating distortions. We only directly see the surface wave in water, but there are other types of waves that can propagate in water; dolphins "see" (or if you prefer, "hear;" actually either description is unlike any human sense) those.
As a gravitational wave passes, you can measure the distortion of spacetime. A gravitational wave is a self-contained distortion that propagates in spacetime, just as sonar is a self-contained distortion that propagates in a fluid. Their reasons for self-containment are identical: conservation of energy.
One of the reasons that people don't "get" gravitational waves is they expect them to be a surface phenomenon like water waves we see, because they are often compared with water waves.
[contd]
Da Schneib
What's not often understood is that gravitational waves aren't like water surface waves; they're like compression waves in the body of water. That's a much more evocative interpretation, but a lot of people don't get compression waves in the body of water either, which is why sonar seems "magical" to certain individuals (not all of whom are #physicscranks posting on physorg).
Benni
I see you're finally starting to get it, just what I've telling you. Finally you're beginning to understand that GRAVITY WAVES & GRAVITATIONAL WAVES do not refer to the same thing in the present day use of the two terms.
What most people take away from LIGO is a false interpretation that gravity has been proven to exist in the form of WAVES, in essence mimicking the Electro-magnetic Spectrum in which ENERGY varies by frequency of the wave.
LIGO did not record the FREQUENCY of a GRAVITY WAVE, a concept to which Einstein was opposed to.
Da Schneib
LIGO is the right way to detect gravitational waves; you use seismometers for gravity waves.
It's kinda hard to argue against gravitational waves when we got telescopes on target quickly and saw a GRB. It's kinda like arguing whether the lamp was lit in the lighthouse when you saw the beam from it and saw the rocks it warns about.
@Lenni isn't all that bright and might not understand what lighthouses are for in the real world. They indicate significant out-thrusting rocks beyond a geographical land point that might not be obvious to a passing ship. The ship is warned to get as far out past the point as possible to avoid the invisible rocks.
shavera
But if that ultimately is your whole argument, that people misunderstand the phrase "gravitational waves" then you could have done a better job explaining your side as well. Because GR absolutely does permit a wave solution to the field equations.
Da Schneib
If gravity were stronger, we'd be able to detect gravitational waves from the electrons circling an atom; but if that were the case they'd radiate energy and death spiral into the nucleus and there wouldn't be a universe. Just sayin'.
shavera
This causes other confusion when you have to consider "gravitation" near to masses and "metric expansion" on the universe as a whole. They're both aspects of one continuous curvature field. as are the ripply curvature waves passing through it.
Da Schneib
The really interesting question is, how can the gravity field be so much weaker than the EM field that it does not radiate energy?
shavera
Much like a small charged sphere has a "classical" electric field, but that electric field is actually the ensemble of photons carrying around the EM field energy, it may be that "classical" curvature fields may, in fact, be made of small bits of curvature excitations. Again, this is where the confusion with calling everything GR 'gravity' arises, since the 'curvature excitations' go by the name "graviton."
But otherwise, consider what GR is: "How you measure space-time"="Distribution of mass and energy and momentum". How do you solve that equation when your masses don't have specific locations in space or specific momenta?
shavera
Let's clarify a moment, static or moving with a constant velocity, because they're the same thing. Which then modifies your next comment from "moving" to "accelerating." I don't know exactly, but linear acceleration probably wouldn't create gravitational "waves," though it would produce a change in field structure (then again, one must consider that acceleration requires force, which requires a momentum change equal and opposite, which itself has an influence in the curvature field.
But yes, a lot of the equations describing gravitational waves are formed from parallels with the maths of EM and rotating charged bodies.
Benni
That should have started with the LIGO guys, not me. I'm not writing the papers, they are.
Oh, that it does, in fact there's even an equation for it in GR by Einstein, but NOT for a GRAVITY WAVE somehow mimicking the Electro-magnetic Spectrum whereby the strength of a gravity wave depends on its' frequency.
.....and here's Schnebo, mixing up the two issues yet again.
Benni
Schneibo, Density Dude.........learn the difference between "gravitational waves" & "gravity waves".
shavera
So if you understand the difference, why this error? Is it intentional trolling? Why the constant badgering when we discuss what are very clearly noted as "Gravitational waves" and not "Gravity waves." (See my initial post, eg) Are you intentionally "misunderstanding" us to cause a ruckus? Why all this nonsense about "GRAVITY WAVE" stuff when you're the one bringing it up? People who understand the science know it's a "gravitational" wave. The article and several posters only refer to it as gravitational waves.
Da Schneib
shavera
So when you look at it relativistically, you'll see there's only the EM field tensor, and applying a Lorentz boost can give or take away the magnetic components.
So even in EM, it's still only accelerating charges that give you EM waves. (semi-classically speaking)
Da Schneib
shavera
I forget the details of like the standard straight antenna, but I think it's still an alternating voltage pushing charges toward the end, then pulling them back toward the voltage source. Even if over short time scales, net charge accumulates at the end of the antenna, on shorter scales it's being pushed and pulled along the length, so still acceleration.
Captain Stumpy
tried to get them to moderate - offered them a way to use known educated folk already here
apparently, PO thinks letting the trolls flood the site with idiocy makes them money
even if you report the gish-gallop, it, and the idiot eu poster, will remain despite the site guidelines statement that pseudoscience will be deleted
the only thing that will be deleted are the people who argue against them the most and get irritated at PO'S refusal to actually do what they say they will do in the guidelines
the pseudoscience troll rules the comments here now
proof?
see above
or here where i predicted what would happen: https://phys.org/...nic.html
even site messages are ignored anymore
Da Schneib
It seemed like such a good idea! ;)
Benni
What "error"?
Well there's got to be an entertainment factor in here somewhere, or people will get bored. Makes them think a little bit as well.
Because it's so damned entertaining watching far less educated people, like you & Schneibo as compared to myself, get your undies all up in a knot because it is beyond your educational capacity to sort through facts versus fiction.
Whydening Gyre
This is gonna sound dumb, but...
it does radiate - inward...
I suspect caused by an EM or strong force "polarization" effect...
someone11235813
T-Rex didn't evolve for another 50 million years after these neutron stars collided. Just because we're very thrilled let's not play fast and loose with evolution.
Mimath224
Just a question here; I'm wondering if gravitational waves will be the next rank up, that is, a rank 3 tensor (say, cubical with positions T111...T211...T311...)?
Ojorf
This is where Benni got it wrong to start off with, he even bolded his mistake.
He started with the GRAVITY WAVES nonsense.
barakn
physman
I'm not really sure what his point is though? He seems to believe that every experiment to date is wrong and that no one bothered to check to make sure?
Or is it the thought that every scientist is united in their deceit of common people, sitting back in their luxurious chairs cackling, wiping their ass with the wads of cash from their latest grant while they adjust their monocles.
"I don't understand it therefore everyone else is lying". Sad.
Chris_Reeve
Not Even Trying: The Corruption of Real Science
Bruce G Charlton
(p73-77)
"[M]odern technological advances are not imposed problems; they are instead examples of the Texas Sharpshooter fallacy.
The joke of the Texas Sharpshooter is that he fires his gun many times into a barn door, then draws a target over the bullet holes, with the bulls-eye over the closest cluster of bullet holes.
In other words, the Texas Sharpshooter makes it look as if he had been aiming at the bulls-eye and had hit it, when in fact he drew the bulls-eye only after he took the shots.
Modern science and engineering is like that. People do research and development, and then proclaim triumphantly that whatever they have done is a breakthrough. They have achieved whatever-happens-to-come-out-of-R&D; and then they spin, hype and market whatever-happens-to-come-out-of-R&D as if it were a major breakthrough."
Chris_Reeve
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"... Mention any of it to a mainstream scientist, and odds are you will be dismissed as a crank, or worse, a crackpot. The conclusion is sobering: some of what passes for 'scientific fact' these days is little more than a social construct. What is true and what is not is determined by the scientific prestige of the claimant, the predilections of journal editors and referees, and by economic interests. A scientist who challenges the status quo becomes a persona non grata -- banned from publication in journals and speaking on conferences, defunded, marginalized. The victims of this phenomenon include world-class scientists such as Jacques Benveniste, Peter Duesberg, Halton Arp, Stanley Pons and Martin Fleischman."
- Suppression, Censorship and Dogmatism in Science, http://www.suppre...nce.net/
Chris_Reeve
- John Hewitt, A Habit of Lies
Chris_Reeve
"... academics are generally respected and believed more than other professions in this society. They are trusted to be competent and objective. And while many are -- amazingly considering the lack of checks -- many others, particularly the most influential, in my experience, are not ... From the many comments, communications and manuscripts I receive, it is clear that there are many independent thinkers, in and out of science, employed and unemployed, amateurs, students, retirees. Some are not very knowledgeable, others are very well informed. A range of ideas from brilliant to crazy are in abundance. But the common theme which binds them together is their increasing annoyance with the arrogance and complacency of establishment science. As one group puts it 'a discipline so dead set against reforming from within.'"
Chris_Reeve
- Sir Fred Hoyle
Chris_Reeve
"When in a subject a general attitude or a viewpoint has become established, then it is very easy to obtain funds to do work in that subject on the bases of what I call 'shoehorn science.' I think you will understand what I mean by that. If you make your proposal which says: 'I will demonstrate how this fact and that fact, that apparently are difficult to see in the accepted framework, can be figured into that framework,' they are all delighted to give you money. And by the time that has gone on for a long time, so much work of the shoehorn kind has been diligently done to force the facts into the pattern that is preordained, that it then looks to many people as if it all was firmly established. What happens is that they build a superstructure on what may be no foundation -- if I may invent a 'Confucius say' sort of proverb, 'Never judge the strength of foundation by size of building.'"
Chris_Reeve
- Rupert Sheldrake
Chris_Reeve
"Dear EPFL,
I am writing to state that, after four years of hard but enjoyable PhD work at this school, I am planning to quit my thesis in January, just a few months shy of completion ...
[T]he essential motivation stems from my personal conclusion that I've lost faith in today's academia as being something that brings a positive benefit to the world/societies we live in. Rather, I'm starting to think of it as a big money vacuum that takes in grants and spits out nebulous results, fueled by people whose main concerns are not to advance knowledge and to effect positive change, though they may talk of such things, but to build their CVs and to propel/maintain their careers ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"... (4) Academia: Where Originality Will Hurt You
The good, healthy mentality would naturally be to work on research that we believe is important. Unfortunately, most such research is challenging and difficult to publish, and the current publish-or-perish system makes it difficult to put bread on the table while working on problems that require at least ten years of labor before you can report even the most preliminary results. Worse yet, the results may not be understood, which, in some cases, is tantamount to them being rejected by the academic community. I acknowledge that this is difficult, and ultimately cannot criticize the people who choose not to pursue such 'risky' problems ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"... Ideally, the academic system would encourage those people who are already well established and trusted to pursue these challenges, and I'm sure that some already do. However, I cannot help but get the impression that the majority of us are avoiding the real issues and pursuing minor, easy problems that we know can be solved and published. The result is a gigantic literature full of marginal/repetitive contributions. This, however, is not necessarily a bad thing if it's a good CV that you're after ..."
(cont'd)
antialias_physorg
All the electrons move (and the antenna radiates over the entire length). If it was just the ends then you could put up two metallic points and just connect them by a wire of any shape. While this would also radiate it would give you a different kind of field (2 point fields).
The ends of a wire antenna reflect the electric/magnetic field back (due to large complex wave resistance difference between the wire and the air...Also the reason why you add a terminator in your information transmission lines where you don't want this effect).
If it happens that this reflected field is in sync with the voltage change then you get an additive field (which is what you want because the radiation losses add up - which is the radiation the antenna gives off). You get sync at a multiple of the (half) wavelength.
Chris_Reeve
"... (5) Academia: The Black Hole of Bandwagon Research
Indeed, writing lots of papers of questionable value about a given popular topic seems to be a very good way to advance your academic career these days. The advantages are clear: there is no need to convince anyone that the topic is pertinent and you are very likely to be cited more since more people are likely to work on similar things. This will, in turn, raise your impact factor and will help to establish you as a credible researcher, regardless of whether your work is actually good/important or not. It also establishes a sort of stable network, where you pat other (equally opportunistic) researchers on the back while they pat away at yours ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"... Unfortunately, not only does this lead to quantity over quality, but many researchers, having grown dependent on the bandwagon, then need to find ways to keep it alive even when the field begins to stagnate. The results are usually disastrous. Either the researchers begin to think up of creative but completely absurd extensions of their methods to applications for which they are not appropriate, or they attempt to suppress other researchers who propose more original alternatives (usually, they do both). This, in turn, discourages new researchers from pursuing original alternatives and encourages them to join the bandwagon, which, though founded on a good idea, has now stagnated and is maintained by nothing but the pure will of the community that has become dependent on it. It becomes a giant, money-wasting mess."
katesisco
that notes the changes in the star's current sheath --our sun Sol---from one very distinct form to another.
shavera
You're not entirely off on the wrong track, even if your guess isn't correct. GR, whether gravity or metric expansion or gravitational waves, is still usually described in terms of rank-2 tensors. (look up the "Einstein Field Equations")
However, since the source of gravitation is a rank-2 tensor (the stress energy tensor) if gravitons are real fundamental particles of the curvature field, then they have to be a spin-2 "tensor" boson. The details of all of this are a little foggy in my memory now, but they're discussed to some degree in the 'graviton' wiki page. (It's been a while since I last did these maths, so I don't recall the details)
Chris_Reeve
"When faced by questioning from non-experts, the scientist invariably retreats behind veils of complication and specialization. Of course it is complicated. But there is no other profession in which the sense of obligation to convert the inner dialect into the language of man is so absolutely absent."
Chris_Reeve
- Richard P. Feynman
Benni
The casual reader by default assumes that LIGO has proven GRAVITY exists in the form of a WAVE mimicking the Electro-magnetic Wave Spectrum, & not as a GRAVITON, seemingly laying to rest the graviton theory as the source that creates the flux field science labels as GRAVITY.
So far LIGO hasn't distinguished whether gravity is caused by GRAVITONS, or WAVES, or SOMETHING ELSE. Essentially LIGO has proven nothing more about gravity NOW than what was previously suspected, establishing only that locally merging mass creates a change in the DENSITY of an ambient flux field science calls GRAVITY, this change intensifies an existing flux field by increasing it's DENSITY, and that this change in density of a flux field can be measured within our local area of the Universe when instrumentation is sensitive enough to detect the change.
shavera
LIGO to date has not provided any data to help understand if gravitons exist or their details, as far as I'm aware. Nor does it 'put to rest the graviton theory' since you do not, apparently understand what is meant by a graviton. And again, it's frustrating perhaps that we label so many GR related phenomena with 'gravity' related wording.
What LIGO has supported, along with so many other experiments, is that the maths of GR are valid to explain observations about our universe. The maths of GR also show that gravity is not a "flux field"(one of your many meaningless phrases). Gravity isn't even a force within GR. If you do the maths of a *force-free* body, you'll see that the body moves around masses *as if* it was acted upon by a force. But there's no actual "force" of gravity, 'flux-field' or otherwise.
Benni
Ah, now you're back to true form. the journalist whose first course in science was an Introductory Thermodynamics course you took in Grad School:
The intensity of Electro-magnetic & Gravity Fields are calculated by the Inverse Square Law. Your big problem is your lack of comprehension as to what is meant by the scientific terminology called FLUX. I guess your Introductory Thermodynamics course in Grad School didn't cover this? Probably didn't cover ENTHALPY or ENTROPY either from anything I've seen in your competency in discussing your advocacy for anything other than Perpetual Motion Machines.
Chris_Reeve
(p41, 2001)
"Professionals generally avoid the risk inherent in real critical thinking and cannot properly be called critical thinkers. They are simply ideologically disciplined thinkers. Real critical thinking means uncovering and questioning social, political and moral assumptions; applying and refining a personally developed worldview; and calling for action that advances a personally created agenda ..."
(cont'd)
Chris_Reeve
"... An approach that backs away from any of these three components lacks the critical spirit ... Ideologically disciplined thinkers, especially the more gung-ho ones, often give the appearance of being critical thinkers as they go around deftly applying the official ideology and confidently reporting their judgments. The fact that professionals are usually more well-informed than nonprofessionals contributes to the illusion that they are critical thinkers."