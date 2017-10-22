Turning a material upside-down can sometimes make it softer

October 20, 2017
Strange but true: Turning a material upside down can sometimes make it softer
Artistic representation of the new material. Credit: ICN2

Through the combined effect of flexoelectricity and piezoelectricity, researchers at the ICN2 led by ICREA Gustau Catalán in collaboration with the UAB have found that polar materials can be made more or less resistant to dents when they are turned upside down or when a voltage is applied to switch their polarization. This research could lead to 'smart mechanical materials for use in smart coatings and ferroelectric memories.

Prof. Gustau Catalán and his collaborators published the findings in Advanced Materials. Ph.D. student Kumara Cordero-Edwards is the lead author. The article outlines how the indentation toughness of polar crystals can be manipulated in such a way that the crystals become easier or harder to dent from a given direction. This is the result of the interaction between the localised flexoelectric caused by the mechanical stress gradient of the indentation, along with the piezoelectric polarisation inherent in polar crystals. If the two polarisations run parallel, overall polarisation is going to be very strong.

This carries a higher energy cost, which makes the act of indentation itself more difficult. But if we turn the material over, the flexoelectric effect of the knock will be acting in the opposite direction to the spontaneous piezoelectric effect, making total polarisation weaker and indentation correspondingly easier. Additionally, in the case of ferroelectrics, it is not even necessary to physically turn the material upside down; simply applying an external voltage to flip its polar axis has the same effect.

These effects were observed not only in the case of forceful indentations and/or perforations, but also for the gentler, non-destructive pressures delivered by the tip of an . Aside from potential applications in smart coatings with switchable toughness, these effects could one day be used as a means of reading by touch alone.

Explore further: Ferroelectric self-assembled molecular materials

More information: Kumara Cordero-Edwards et al, Ferroelectrics as Smart Mechanical Materials, Advanced Materials (2017). DOI: 10.1002/adma.201702210

Related Stories

Ferroelectric self-assembled molecular materials

October 18, 2017

Professor Martijn Kemerink of Linköping University has worked with colleagues in Spain and the Netherlands to develop the first material with conductivity properties that can be switched on and off using ferroelectric polarisation.

The origin of ultrahigh piezoelectric response

January 10, 2017

All ferroelectric materials possess a property known as piezoelectricity in which an applied mechanical force can generate an electrical current and an applied electrical field can elicit a mechanical response. Ferroelectric ...

Negative capacitance detected

February 4, 2015

Prof. Gustau Catalan has published in Nature Materials a commentary on the measurement of negative capacitance presented by the teams led by Prof Sayeef Salahuddin and Prof. Ramesh in the same magazine. The study detects ...

Recommended for you

Scientists develop new theory of molecular evolution

October 23, 2017

Researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus and the University College London have developed a new theory of molecular evolution, offering insights into how genes function, how the rates of evolutionary ...

Austrian researchers facilitate lipid data analysis

October 23, 2017

No lipids, no life. In all organisms, lipids form cell walls, store energy and release it when necessary, and play an important role in cell signalling. It has been proved that changes in the composition of lipids play a ...

Close up view of growing polymer chain show jump steps

October 20, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team of researchers at Cornell University has devised a means for watching as a polymer chain grows after application of a catalyst. In their paper published in the journal Science, the team explains how they ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.