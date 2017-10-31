October 31, 2017

LHC reaches 2017 targets ahead of schedule

by CERN

LHC reaches 2017 targets ahead of schedule
Trillions of protons race around the LHC’s 27km ring in opposite directions more than 11,000 times a second, travelling at 99.9999991 per cent the speed of light. Credit: Max Brice and Julien Ordan/CERN

Today, CERN Control Centre operators announced good news, the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) has successfully met its production target for 2017, delivering more than 45 inverse femtobarns to the experiments.

This achievement was all the more impressive as it was ahead of schedule. The LHC still has 19 more days of , continuing to provide physics data to the experiments. Yet earlier this year it looked unlikely that this target would be achieved. An issue had developed with a small group of magnets known as 16L2 that was affecting machine performance. Then, early September, thanks to effective and creative collaboration between different teams around CERN, alternative ways to deal with the technical issue were developed that made the LHC and its injector chain reach top performances again. In addition, by the end of September, the 2017 production run was shortened by advancing special runs planned for 2018 to 2017, putting yet more pressure on the operators to deliver in a smaller timeframe.

Nonetheless, with the met, as well as another recent milestone of reaching twice the design luminosity, the LHC has once again shown its excellence. That being said, physicists are already looking to upgrades tens of years in the future and the physics potential that they bring. Today at CERN, scientists are gathering to begin a three-day workshop to review, extend and further refine understanding of the physics potential of the High Luminosity LHC – the planned upgrade of the LHC – and even beyond.

In the more immediate future, once the main proton run end this year, the LHC will have 15 days of special runs plus machine development before its winter shutdown begins on 11 December. At that point, the "Year-end technical stop" (YETS) will be used to help consolidate and improve the machine, ahead of its restart in spring 2018.

LHC reaches 2017 targets ahead of schedule
The LHC has outperformed its target for 2017, delivering more collisions than expected to LHC experiments. Credit: CERN

Provided by CERN

Citation: LHC reaches 2017 targets ahead of schedule (2017, October 31) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-lhc.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

2016—an exceptional year for the LHC
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does my ceiling glow in the dark?

Sep 8, 2024

How does output voltage of an electric guitar work?

Sep 6, 2024

Looking for info on old, unlabeled Geissler tubes

Sep 6, 2024

Brownian Motions and Quantifying Randomness in Physical Systems

Sep 2, 2024

Container in an MRI room

Sep 1, 2024

Hysteresis of a Compressed Solid

Aug 30, 2024

More from Other Physics Topics

Load comments (0)