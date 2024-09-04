The European Organization for Nuclear Research (French: Organisation européenne pour la recherche nucléaire), known as CERN ( /ˈsɜrn/; French pronunciation: [sɛʁn]; see History), is an international organization whose purpose is to operate the world's largest particle physics laboratory, which is situated in the northwest suburbs of Geneva on the Franco–Swiss border (46°14′3″N 6°3′19″E? / ?46.23417°N 6.05528°E? / 46.23417; 6.05528). Established in 1954, the organization has twenty European member states. The term CERN is also used to refer to the laboratory itself, which employs just under 2400 full-time employees, as well as some 7931 scientists and engineers representing 608 universities and research facilities and 113 nationalities. CERN's main function is to provide the particle accelerators and other infrastructure needed for high-energy physics research. Numerous experiments have been constructed at CERN by international collaborations to make use of them. It is also the birthplace of the World Wide Web.

Address
1211 Genève 23, Geneva, Canton of Geneva, Switzerland
Website
http://www.cern.ch/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CERN

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

CERN

ATLAS probes uncharted territory with LHC Run 3 data

Despite its immense success in describing the fundamental building blocks of matter and their interactions, the Standard Model of particle physics is known to be incomplete. Experiments around the globe and in space are therefore ...

General Physics

Jul 26, 2024

0

66

Digital archaeology: New LEP data now available to all

Unlike letters carved on the Rosetta stone, digital data is not written on a virtually immutable support. Just a few years after it is written, its format becomes obsolete, the readout analysis tools can't run on computers ...

General Physics

Jul 16, 2024

0

7

LHCb investigates the rare Σ+→pμ+μ- decay

The LHCb collaboration reported the observation of the hyperon Σ+→pμ+μ- rare decay at the XV International Conference on Beauty, Charm, Hyperons in Hadronic Interactions (BEACH 2024) in Charleston, South Carolina, U.S. ...

General Physics

Jun 28, 2024

0

145

page 1 from 38