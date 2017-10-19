October 19, 2017

LG, Qualcomm join hands for autonomous driving

by Youkyung Lee

LG Electronics said Thursday that it will work with Qualcomm to jointly research and develop autonomous driving technologies.

The South Korean company said in a statement that the U.S. chipmaker and the company have opened a joint research center in Seoul and will open another one in Seoul by the end of 2018.

Their joint research will focus on developing the fifth-generation wireless technology known as 5G, which could deliver data at a much faster speed than the current wireless technology and is seen as crucial for . They will also research other wireless technologies needed for the safety of connected cars, LG said in a statement.

LG Electronics, a major TV and home appliance manufacturer with a struggling , has been trying to diversify by supplying components for connected car makers.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: LG, Qualcomm join hands for autonomous driving (2017, October 19) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-lg-qualcomm-autonomous.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Samsung steps up push into autonomous driving technology
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are human database related jobs going to disappear?

2 hours ago

AT&T 5G cellular home internet - first impressions

14 hours ago

The best and most secure password manager

Sep 7, 2024

Stupid question about what brand of laptop to buy

Sep 6, 2024

How Modern Video Codecs Work

Sep 3, 2024

The forum background is perfect for cleaning screens

Sep 2, 2024

More from Computing and Technology

Load comments (0)