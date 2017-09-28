Image: Simulating lunar surface operations

October 20, 2017
Simulating lunar surface operations
Credit: European Space Agency

ESA and the Canadian Space Agency are probing how to explore the Moon with a robot rover. The teams are investigating the challenges of remotely operating a rover in a representative lunar scenario with teams in several locations during 12–20 October. 

The series of Meteron (Multi-purpose End To End Robotic Operations Network) experiments is developing the skills, concepts and technologies for future exploration of the solar system. The many challenges make it likely that machines will be used before and/or together with humans. 

The current experiment is using Canada's Juno rover in a quarry in St Alphonse de Granby, Quebec, which has been selected because of its lunar-like landscape. Engineers at ESA's in Darmstadt, Germany, and the Canadian Space Agency are taking turns at controlling the vehicle. 

Explore further: New concepts for controlling exploratory rovers

Related Stories

Image: Test driving remote-control rover

July 15, 2014

A team at ESA's Space Operations Centre, ESOC, in Darmstadt, Darmstadt are seen here maintaining the link between a simulated astronaut on the International Space Station and the agency's Eurobot rover. The rover is one of ...

Gerst drives car-sized rover from space

August 11, 2014

Looking down from orbit, ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst steered ESA's Eurobot rover through a series of intricate manoeuvres on the ground yesterday, demonstrating a new space network that could connect astronauts to vehicles ...

Supervising two rovers from space

September 14, 2015

ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen is proving to be an expert space driver after commanding two rovers from space this week. As part of ESA's Meteron project, Andreas drove a second, car-sized rover from the International Space ...

Image: Rover test in darkness

June 8, 2017

ESA's Rover Autonomy Testbed rover is being run in near darkness by Spain's GMV company to simulate the low Sun angles experienced at the Moon's poles.

Recommended for you

The atmospheres of water worlds

October 23, 2017

There are currently about fifty known exoplanets with diameters that range from Mars-sized to several times the Earth's and that also reside within their stars' habitable zone – the orbital range within which their surface ...

Dawn mission extended at Ceres

October 20, 2017

NASA has authorized a second extension of the Dawn mission at Ceres, the largest object in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. During this extension, the spacecraft will descend to lower altitudes than ever before ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.