October 10, 2017

Image: Randy Bresnik and Mark Vande Hai spacewalk

by European Space Agency

Image: Randy Bresnik and Mark Vande Hai spacewalk
Credit: ESA/NASA

Talk about an image making your head spin: ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli took this stunning image of NASA astronauts Randy Bresnik and Mark Vande Hai during last week's spacewalk.

During this excursion, the duo replaced part of the Station's Canadarm2 . The took just under seven hours and saw the astronauts not only complete their main task but also accomplish some 'get-ahead' tasks.

Spacewalks are intensive for both crewmembers and ground support, so any opportunity to get ahead is welcomed.

This is the first of three spacewalks planned this month. Randy and Mark will venture out again on 10 October, followed by Randy and NASA astronaut Joe Acaba on 18 October.

The next spacewalks will again work on the robotic arm and replace some of the Station's cameras.

Paolo will remain inside the Station and help the spacewalkers in and out of their suits. He will also be sure to take more stunning photographs.

Provided by European Space Agency

Citation: Image: Randy Bresnik and Mark Vande Hai spacewalk (2017, October 10) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-10-image-randy-bresnik-vande-hai.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

US spacewalkers begin repair of aging ISS robotic arm
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

6 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)