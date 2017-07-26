Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab

July 28, 2017
Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab
U.S. astronaut Randy Bresnik, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), waves to his family from a bus prior the launch of Soyuz MS-05 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Shamil Zhumatov, Pool)

A Soyuz space capsule successfully blasted off for the International Space Station on Friday, carrying an American astronaut, a Russian cosmonaut and an Italian astronaut.

NASA's Randy Bresnik, Russia's Sergei Ryazansky and Italy's Paolo Nespoli lifted off from the Russia-leased launch pad in Kazakhstan shortly after sunset at 21:41 p.m. on Friday (1541 GMT, 11:41 a.m. EDT). They will travel six hours before docking at the space station.

The three will join NASA's Jack Fischer and Peggy Whitson as well as the veteran Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin.

Bresnik previously logged 10 days in space when he flew on a mission in 2009, performing two spacewalks. Russia's Ryazansky is the crew's most experience astronaut with 160 days in under his belt.

The incoming crew will contribute to more than 250 experiments conducted at the orbiting lab in fields such as biology, human research, physical sciences and technology development.

Flight Engineer Whitson earlier this week was doing research for a cancer study that may help develop more effective treatments for cancer patients, NASA reported.

Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab
U.S. astronaut Randy Bresnik, right, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy, centre, Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli, members of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), walk prior the launch of Soyuz MS-05 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Shamil Zhumatov, Pool)

Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab
Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gestures prior the launch of Soyuz MS-05 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Sergei Ilnitsky, Pool)
Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab
Russian Space Agency experts help to U.S. astronaut Randy Bresnik, member of the main crew to the International Space Station (ISS), to sit during inspecting his space suit prior the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab
Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), helps to Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy to take off his helmet after inspecting his space suit prior prior the launch of Soyuz MS-05 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab
Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli, crew member of the mission to the International Space Station, ISS, waves near the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)
Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab
U.S. astronaut Randy Bresnik, top, Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy, bottom, and Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli, crew members of the mission to the International Space Station, ISS, wave near the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)
Space capsule with 3 astronauts blasts off to orbiting lab
Russian cosmonaut Sergey Ryazanskiy, a crew member of the mission to the International Space Station, ISS, waves near the rocket prior the launch of Soyuz-FG rocket at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, Pool)

Explore further: Soyuz space capsule carrying American, Russian blasts off

Related Stories

Image: Soyuz ready to roll

July 27, 2017

The Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft that will carry ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik and Roscosmos commander Sergey Ryazansky to the International Space Station is now on the launch pad in Kazakhstan.

Recommended for you

Possible first sighting of an exomoon

July 28, 2017

(Phys.org)—A team led by David Kipping of Columbia University has spotted what might be the first evidence of an exomoon. They have written a paper describing their findings and have uploaded it to the arXiv preprint server.

Scientists unveil new 3-D view of galaxies

July 28, 2017

For many years astronomers have struggled to get good-quality 3-D data of galaxies. Although this technique is very powerful as it allows researchers to "dissect" objects, this was a slow process as each galaxy had to be ...

Galactic David and Goliath

July 27, 2017

The gravitational dance between two galaxies in our local neighbourhood has led to intriguing visual features in both as witnessed in this new NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image. The tiny NGC 1510 and its colossal neighbour ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.