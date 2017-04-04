Veteran NASA spacewoman getting three extra months in orbit

April 5, 2017 by Marcia Dunn
Veteran NASA spacewoman getting three extra months in orbit
In this Jan. 13, 2017 photo made available by NASA, astronaut Peggy Whitson, center, floats inside the Quest airlock of the International Space Station with Thomas Pesquet, left, and Shane Kimbrough before their spacewalk. On Wednesday, April 5, 2017, NASA announced that Whitson will remain on the ISS until September 2017, adding three months to her original mission. (NASA via AP)

The world's oldest and most experienced spacewoman is getting three extra months in orbit.

NASA announced Wednesday that astronaut Peggy Whitson will remain on the International Space Station until September. The 57-year-old astronaut arrived last November and was supposed to return to Earth in June. But under an agreement between NASA and the Russian Space Agency, she'll stay another three months and take advantage of an empty seat on a Soyuz capsule in the fall.

The two men she flew up with in November will return in June without her.

This mission—her third—will now last close to 10 months. Scientists are eager to monitor any changes to her body, to add to the knowledge gained from retired astronaut Scott Kelly's recent one-year flight.

Explore further: Astronaut breaks US record: 521 days in space and counting

Related Stories

Recommended for you

Study examines effects of spaceflight on immune system

April 5, 2017

Getting sick isn't fun for anyone, but it could be especially taxing for crew members aboard the International Space Station. Protecting crew health is important as NASA prepares for long duration, deep-space missions. Functional ...

Cassini mission prepares for 'grand finale' at Saturn

April 4, 2017

NASA's Cassini spacecraft, in orbit around Saturn since 2004, is about to begin the final chapter of its remarkable story. On Wednesday, April 26, the spacecraft will make the first in a series of dives through the 1,500-mile-wide ...

New Horizons halfway from Pluto to next flyby target

April 4, 2017

How time and our spacecraft fly—especially when you're making history at 32,000 miles per hour. Continuing on its path through the outer regions of the solar system, NASA's New Horizons spacecraft has now traveled half ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.