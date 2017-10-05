Hundreds of stations unable to inspect cars in Massachusetts

Massachusetts drivers are struggling to get inspection stickers after hundreds of vehicle inspection stations were unable to transition to new equipment.

The state Department of Transportation says 1,347 stations were supposed to be able to inspect cars Sunday. Department officials say about 364 stations were unable to do that as of Wednesday.

Now, inspection station owners say the delays are costing them money.

The state transitioned to the system by Applus Technologies in order to prevent mechanics from improperly passing cars for inspection.

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker told WBZ-TV this week the system is working. He says the training inspectors received "wasn't as effective as it should've been."

The Department of Transportation says drivers will still get a ticket if they are caught with an expired sticker.

