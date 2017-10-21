EU parliament votes to ban controversial weedkiller by 2022

October 24, 2017
Opponents of glyphosate point to a 2015 study by the World Health Organization's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Canc
Opponents of glyphosate point to a 2015 study by the World Health Organization's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer that concluded it was "probably carcinogenic"

The European Parliament Tuesday called for the controversial weedkiller glyphosate to be banned by 2022 amid fears it causes cancer, a day before EU states vote on whether to renew its licence.

MEPs approved a resolution which is not binding but will add fresh pressure on the European Commission, the bloc's executive arm, which has recommended the licence for the herbicide be renewed for 10 years.

Glyphosate critics, led by environmental campaigners Greenpeace, are calling for an outright ban in Europe and on Monday activists handed the EU a petition signed by more than 1.3 million people backing such a move.

Experts from the EU's 28 member states are due to vote on the commission recommendation on Wednesday, just as a row escalates over claims that US agro giant Monsanto unduly influenced research into its weedkiller's safety.

MEPs criticised the commission's proposal, saying it "fails to ensure a high level of protection of both human and animal health and the environment (and) fails to apply the precautionary principle".

They called for a halt to non-professional use of glyphosate when its licence runs out in December 15 and for its use to end near public parks and playgrounds.

Opponents of glyphosate, used in Monsanto's best-selling herbicide Roundup, point to a 2015 study by the World Health Organization's (WHO) International Agency for Research on Cancer that concluded it was "probably carcinogenic".

This contradicted findings by the European Food Safety Authority and the European Chemicals Agency, which both said was unlikely to cause cancer in humans, in line with a 2016 review carried out by other WHO experts and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

Factfile on the controversial herbicide glyphosate
Factfile on the controversial herbicide glyphosate

Explore further: France to vote against EU renewal of weedkiller

Related Stories

France to vote against EU renewal of weedkiller

August 30, 2017

France will vote against a proposal by the EU Commission to renew the licence for glyphosate, the active ingredient in one of the world's most widely used weedkillers, Monsanto's Roundup, a government source said Wednesday.

MEPs urged to probe Monsanto influence on research

October 5, 2017

A US firm pursuing a lawsuit against Monsanto is urging the European Parliament to examine its claims that the agro giant has hidden the dangers of its weedkiller, according to a letter obtained by AFP on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Saguaro and other towering cacti have a scrambled history

October 24, 2017

Visitors to Mexico and the U.S. Southwest can't help but stand in awe of the solitary and majestic saguaro, the towering clusters of the organ pipe cactus and Baja's cardón, the appropriately named "elephant" cactus. The ...

Tracking a parasite that's ravaging fish

October 24, 2017

In Switzerland – not to mention the rest of Europe and the United States – freshwater fish are falling victim to a deadly disease that is rampant in the summer and dormant in the winter. It is caused by a parasite that ...

Using CRISPR to make warmer, less fatty pigs

October 24, 2017

A team of researchers with members from several institutions in China and one in the U.K. has used the CRISPR-Cas 9 gene editing technique to cause test pigs to retain less bodyfat. In their paper published in Proceedings ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.