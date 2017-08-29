France to vote against EU renewal of weedkiller

August 30, 2017
In June, more than one million people signed a petition in June, demanding the EU ban glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsa
In June, more than one million people signed a petition demanding the EU ban glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto's best-selling herbicide Roundup.

France will vote against a proposal by the EU Commission to renew the licence for glyphosate, the active ingredient in one of the world's most widely used weedkillers, Monsanto's Roundup, a government source said Wednesday.

"France will vote against a re-authorisation of glyphosate for 10 years given the uncertainties that persist with regard to its dangerousness," the source in the ecology and sustainable development ministry told AFP.

The opposition of France could block obtaining the qualified majority of EU member states needed to renew the licence.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in the best-selling herbicide Roundup produced by the US agro-chemicals giant Monsanto, but there have been concerns it may cause cancer.

Opponents of glyphosate, led by Greenpeace, point to research from the World Health Organization that concludes it may be carcinogenic, and are calling for an outright ban.

But in March, the EU's chemicals agency said glyphosate should not be classed as a carcinogen.

And in May, a review carried out by experts from both the WHO and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said "glyphosate is unlikely to pose a carcinogenic risk to humans from exposure through the diet".

On the basis of that research, the EU Commission proposed renewing the licence, which is scheduled to expire at the end of this year.

The EU is scheduled to vote on the matter at meeting of a panel of experts on October 4, and the opposition of France likely means there won't be a sufficient majority in favour of renewing the licence.

In June, more than one million people signed a petition in June, demanding the EU ban glyphosate.

Explore further: Popular weedkiller doesn't cause cancer: EU agency

Related Stories

Recommended for you

A new estimate of biodiversity on Earth

August 30, 2017

Anyone who has studied biology, watched a nature documentary, or, for that matter, simply enjoyed time in the outdoors, has likely been amazed by the variety of plant and animal life on our planet.

Male mice found able to bias gender ratios of offspring

August 30, 2017

An international team of researchers has discovered that contrary to conventional views, a male mammal was found able to exert inadvertent gender bias ratios in his offspring. In their paper published in the journal Proceedings ...

Unusual protein production found in trypanosome mitochondria

August 30, 2017

Mitochondria, the power plants of the cell, have their own protein factories, although the cell apparatus could easily do the job for them. A special species of eukaryotes even has all the transfer-RNA it needs for protein ...

Ancient whales were predators not gentle giants

August 30, 2017

Ancient whales had extremely sharp predator teeth similar to lions, Australian scientists said Wednesday in a discovery they believe debunks theories the mammals used their teeth to filter feed like today's gentle giants.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.