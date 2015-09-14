One million sign petition for EU weedkiller ban

June 15, 2017
Demonstrators protest against the use of weedkiller glyphosate in Brussels on May 18, 2016
Demonstrators protest against the use of weedkiller glyphosate in Brussels on May 18, 2016

More than one million people have signed a petition demanding the EU ban the Monsanto weedkiller glyphosate over fears it causes cancer, campaigners said Thursday.

The petition comes as the European Union is deciding whether to renew the licence of the controversial herbicide produced by the US agro-chemicals giant.

Glyphosate is used in the best-selling herbicide Roundup.

"In less than five months, more than one million EU citizens have joined our call for a glyphosate ban," said David Schwartz, coordinator at the European Citizens Initiative, which is behind the petition.

"European citizens aren't fooled by the pesticide industry's lobbying efforts or the faulty science it's peddling," he added.

The group said it had attained the signature threshold to require a formal response from the European Commission—one million names from at least seven countries—in record time.

"Our politicians need to hear this message loud and clear," Schwartz added.

The 28-nation EU will formally decide in December whether to extend the licence for glyphosate, amid deep divisions over its use.

In July last year EU member states approved limiting the use of glyphosate during an 18-month extension for further research.

In March the EU's chemical agency said it should not be classed as a carcinogen. The European Food Safety Authority made a similar finding in 2015.

But the findings are challenged by a range of scientists, environmental groups and a number of members of the European Parliament who point to evidence from the World Health Organisation that the chemical may cause cancer.

The petition is due to be formally submitted next month.

Greenpeace said the five-month signature campaign was the "fastest growing... since the EU introduced this tool in 2012."

Explore further: Popular weedkiller doesn't cause cancer: EU agency

Related Stories

UN panel says weedkiller 'unlikely' to cause cancer

May 16, 2016

The controversial weedkiller glyphosate, which is used by Monsanto in its herbicide Roundup, is "unlikely" to cause cancer, a United Nations finding said Monday, in a blow to critics who have called for its ban.

Recommended for you

Evolutionary hot start, followed by cold shock

June 15, 2017

The initial phases of animal evolution proceeded faster than hitherto supposed: New analyses suggest that the first animal phyla emerged in rapid succession – prior to the global Ice Age that set in around 700 million years ...

Study sheds light on Neanderthal-Homo sapiens transition

June 14, 2017

Archaeologists at The Australian National University (ANU) and the University of Sydney have provided a window into one of the most exciting periods in human history - the transition between Neanderthals and modern humans.

Giant flying turkey once roamed Australia

June 14, 2017

A giant, flying turkey as tall as a kangaroo once roamed Australia, palaeontologists said Wednesday, after an analysis of fossils and bones from around the country revealed five extinct bird species.

Alpha leaders tend to be front-runner candidates

June 13, 2017

The tenets of Social Darwinism may have lost favor long ago, but the rise of political populism in the 21st Century continues to support the maxim that "the strong survive", and are most adept at leading during challenging ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.