October 18, 2017

In Egypt, archaeologists find part of 4,000-year-old statue

This undated photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities shows a wooden head believed to depict Ankhesenpepi II, the mother of King Pepi II of the 6th dynasty who ascended to the throne at the age of six, that was was found in the district of Saqqara, near the ancient Pyramids of Giza during excavation work. In a statement Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, by the Antiquities Ministry said the artifact is in poor condition and will have to undergo restoration. (Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities via AP)

Egypt says archaeologists have discovered the head of a wooden statue, likely belonging to a female regent who ruled the country more than 4,000 years ago.

Wednesday's statement by the Antiquities Ministry says the artifact was found in the district of Saqqara, near the ancient Pyramids of Giza. It says the part of the statue is in poor condition and will have to undergo restoration

The uncovered head is believed to depict Ankhesenpepi II, the mother of King Pepi II of the 6th dynasty who ascended to the throne at the age of six. She ruled Egypt as regent during the early years of his reign.

Earlier in October, at the same dig uncovered part of an obelisk made of pink granite that belongs to the same .

