Egypt says it's found burial chamber dating back 3,700 years

May 10, 2017

Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities says a burial chamber dating back about 3,700 years has been found, attached to a recently discovered pyramid belonging to the 13th Dynasty.

The ministry says the discovery was made at an in the area of Dahshour, on the outskirts of Giza. The ministry says the chamber was likely that of the daughter of 13th Dynasty King Emnikamaw, whose pyramid is located about 600 meters (yards) away.

Wednesday's statement says the chamber contains four canopic jars and a plate with hieroglyphic writings meant to protect the body.

Last month, archaeologists found remains of a pyramid in the same area with hieroglyphics bearing King Emnikamaw's name.

The ministry says excavation work is continuing to reveal the rest of what's left of the pyramid.

Explore further: Remains of a new pyramid discovered in Egypt

Related Stories

Egypt detects 'impressive' anomaly in Giza pyramids

November 9, 2015

Two weeks of new thermal scanning in Egypt's Giza pyramids have identified anomalies in the 4,500 year-old burial structures, including a major one in the largest pyramid, the Antiquities Ministry announced Monday.

Pharaonic princess's tomb found near Cairo, Egypt (Update)

November 2, 2012

Czech archaeologists have unearthed the 4,500-year-old tomb of a Pharaonic princess south of Cairo, in a finding that suggests other undiscovered tombs may be in the area, an official from Egypt's antiquities ministry said ...

Recommended for you

The vicious circle of inequality

May 8, 2017

How to distribute resources between different individuals and groups is one of the basic dilemmas of social life. All known surplus-producing societies are organised as social hierarchies where some groups of people have ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.