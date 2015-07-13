Dr. YouTube ... what's your diagnosis?

October 23, 2017

According to Pew Research center, in 2013, about six out of ten Americans searched for health information online in the past year. With patients regularly turning to the internet for health advice, a group of researchers aimed to evaluate the educational quality of seasonal influenza videos on the user-generated, video-sharing platform, YouTube.

Researchers conducted akeyword search of "seasonal influenza" from January 28 to February 5, 2017. The top most viewed videos that appeared in the search results were included and analyzed for video characteristics, source, and content. The source of videos was then classified as health-care provider, alternative-medicine provider, patient and/or patients' parents, company, media, or professional society. Utilizing the latest CDC guidelines, a scoring system was created to evaluate the quality (-10 to +40). Negative points were provided for misleading information. Ten blinded reviewers scored each video independently.

Three hundred videos were analyzed, with a median of 341 views, 1 likes, 0 dislikes, and 0 comments. More video presenters were male (39.3%) and the predominant race depicted was Caucasian (73.6%). The most common type of video source was professional societies (38.3%) and least represented was alternative medicine provider (1.3%). Among the six video sources, the mean scores showed a statistically significant difference from each other (p<0.001). There was a higher mean score for health-care provider (4.50) when compared with other video sources (mean scores ranging from 0.47 to 4.17).

"This study confirmed that most YouTube videos on are provided by professional societies and health-care providers, with over half of the videos attempting to educate patients," says Dr. Lakshmi Kallur, lead researcher and resident physician in the Department of Internal Medicine at East Tennessee State University's Quillen College of Medicine, "these videos, although containing accurate information, did not fulfill our criteria as far as educating patients thoroughly."

Further results from this study will be shared at CHEST Annual Meeting 2017 in Toronto on Wednesday, November 1, 1:30 PM-2:30 PM at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The study abstract can be viewed on the journal CHEST website.

Explore further: YouTube adds online video editing tool

More information: Lakshmi Kallur et al, Dr. YouTube's Opinion on Seasonal Influenza: A Critical Appraisal of the Information That is Available to Patients, Chest (2017). DOI: 10.1016/j.chest.2017.08.152

Related Stories

YouTube adds online video editing tool

June 17, 2010

YouTube users can now edit their own videos online. The Google-owned video-sharing site added an online editing tool this week that allows YouTube users to combine multiple videos, shorten a video or add soundtracks from ...

Video helps patients meet radiotherapy educational needs

March 17, 2017

(HealthDay)—Educational videos augmented by three-dimensional (3D) visualization software are useful for addressing radiotherapy patients' educational needs, according to a study published online Feb. 27 in the Journal ...

YouTube users be aware: Your viewing habits can be tracked

March 15, 2017

Despite YouTube's attempts to safeguard user anonymity, intelligence agencies, hackers and online advertising companies can still determine which videos a user is watching, according to Ben-Gurion University of the Negev ...

Recommended for you

Scientists write 'traps' for light with tiny ink droplets

October 23, 2017

A microscopic 'pen' that is able to write structures small enough to trap and harness light using a commercially available printing technique could be used for sensing, biotechnology, lasers, and studying the interaction ...

When words, structured data are placed on single canvas

October 22, 2017

If "ugh" is your favorite word to describe entering, amending and correcting data on the rows and columns on spreadsheets you are not alone. Coda, a new name in the document business, feels it's time for a change. This is ...

Enhancing solar power with diatoms

October 20, 2017

Diatoms, a kind of algae that reproduces prodigiously, have been called "the jewels of the sea" for their ability to manipulate light. Now, researchers hope to harness that property to boost solar technology.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.