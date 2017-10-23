Chest is a scientific medical journal published by the American College of Chest Physicians on the subject of chest diseases and related issues (pulmonology, cardiology, thoracic surgery, transplantation, breathing, airway disease, emergency medicine, etc.). The 2008 impact factor was 5.154. The journal has a circulation of some 21,000 copies. Editor in chief is Richard S. Irwin.

