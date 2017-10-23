Chest is a scientific medical journal published by the American College of Chest Physicians on the subject of chest diseases and related issues (pulmonology, cardiology, thoracic surgery, transplantation, breathing, airway disease, emergency medicine, etc.). The 2008 impact factor was 5.154. The journal has a circulation of some 21,000 copies. Editor in chief is Richard S. Irwin.

Publisher
American College of Chest Physicians
Country
United States
History
1935–present
Website
http://www.chestjournal.org/
Impact factor
5.154 (2008)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

