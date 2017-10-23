The American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP) is a medical organization in the United States consisting of physicians and non-physician specialists in the field of chest medicine, which includes pulmonology, thoracic surgery, and critical care medicine.
Fellow of the College of Chest Physicians is the title given to a doctor who specializes in pulmonology, thoracic surgery, or critical care medicine. FCCP is used as a post-nominal title, such as Jane Citizen, MD, FCCP. To be eligible for the Fellowship, a physician in the United States or Canada must be board certified in both a primary board and an applicable subspecialty board, have at least 18 months' experience in the field, and be sponsored by two Fellows of the College. Non-physicians who do active work in chest medicine—including those with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), Doctor of Science (D.Sc.), or a doctorally-prepared nurse—are also eligible for the fellowship. Physicians outside of the United States and Canada are also eligible for the Fellowship.
- Address
- 3300 Dundee Road, Northbrook, Illinois, United States of America 60062
- Website
- http://www.chestnet.org/accp/
