The American College of Chest Physicians (ACCP) is a medical organization in the United States consisting of physicians and non-physician specialists in the field of chest medicine, which includes pulmonology, thoracic surgery, and critical care medicine. Fellow of the College of Chest Physicians is the title given to a doctor who specializes in pulmonology, thoracic surgery, or critical care medicine. FCCP is used as a post-nominal title, such as Jane Citizen, MD, FCCP. To be eligible for the Fellowship, a physician in the United States or Canada must be board certified in both a primary board and an applicable subspecialty board, have at least 18 months' experience in the field, and be sponsored by two Fellows of the College. Non-physicians who do active work in chest medicine—including those with a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.), Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.), Doctor of Science (D.Sc.), or a doctorally-prepared nurse—are also eligible for the fellowship. Physicians outside of the United States and Canada are also eligible for the Fellowship.

Address 3300 Dundee Road, Northbrook, Illinois, United States of America 60062 Website http://www.chestnet.org/accp/

