September 15, 2017

New York unveils plan to cut building CO2 emissions

New York Mayor Bill De Blasio Rides New Citywide NYC Ferry
A new NYC Ferry boat travels past the Lower Manhattan skyline following a dedication ceremony, April 17, 2017 in New York City. The new citywide NYC Ferry service will start on May 1 with the Rockaway route and the existing East River route. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFPNEW YORK, NY - APRIL 17: A new NYC Ferry boat travels past the Lower Manhattan skyline following a dedication ceremony, April 17, 2017 in New York City. The new citywide NYC Ferry service will start on May 1 with the Rockaway route and the existing East River route. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

New York on Thursday revealed an initiative that would mandate thousands of buildings throughout the city become more energy efficient, the latest step in the city's push to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions.

The plan would require that landlords of some 14,500 buildings with a of over 25,000 square feet (2,300 square meters) modernize boilers, water heaters, roofs and windows—or face annual fines according to the extent of the breach and size of the building, the mayor's office said in a statement.

A skyscraper of over 1.7 million square feet, such as the iconic Chrysler Building, could incur an annual fine of some $2 million if its energy use significantly exceeds efficiency targets.

Under the new rules, landlords would need to meet those standards by 2030.

"We must shed our buildings' reliance on fossil fuels here and now," said New York's Democratic mayor Bill de Blasio in the statement, adding that the initiative was a bid to "honor the goals of the Paris Agreement."

The 14,500 buildings in question—the city's worst in terms of energy efficiency—account for 24 percent of the city's greenhouse gas emissions, according to the mayor's office.

Meanwhile via boilers and is the primary cause of in the city, responsible for 42 percent of the total.

In October 2012 Hurricane Sandy unleashed fury on New York. In the devastating storm's aftermath the city has implemented efforts to tackle climate change—which it has vowed to continue despite Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the global Paris climate pact in June.

The new measures are expected to reduce total emissions by seven percent by 2035 and create 17,000 jobs in carrying out the retrofits.

Heating oil phase-out part of NYC clean-air plan
