September 29, 2017

VW to take $2.9 billion charge over diesel retrofit costs

Volkswagen says it expects to take charges of about 2.5 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in the third quarter to cover the costs of buying back and retrofitting diesel cars in North America.

The German automaker said Friday that it is increasing provisions for a buyback and retrofitting program for 2-liter TDI vehicles that was part of settlements over its diesel emissions scandal. It said that the program "is proving to be far more technically complex and time consuming."

The company has been under a cloud since 2015 over its equipping of with illegal software that enabled cheating on U.S. emissions tests. Volkswagen has agreed to more than $20 billion in fines and civil settlements over the scandal, and it may have additional problems on the horizon in the U.S.

German weekly Der Spiegel reported Friday that VW could face further scrutiny because it failed to properly inform U.S. regulators about changes to emissions control software in nearly one-half million cars with gas engines.

Citing an internal VW investigation, Der Spiegel reported that the software was changed in about one in five gas cars registered from 2009 to 2017. The report notes that the software wasn't used to illegally alter levels in tests.

Both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and VW's top executive in the U.S. confirmed the inquiry on Friday.

VW of America CEO Hinrich Woebcken said the company is cooperating with agencies involved. Asked if the is another "defeat device," which could thwart emissions tests, Woebcken replied: "Not of my knowledge." He declined further comment at an event in suburban Detroit to announce a new longer warranty for VW vehicles.

The EPA said it couldn't comment due to "ongoing investigation work" and said the seriousness and outcome is not known at present.

The omission could further dent VW's image. The company is to release third-quarter earnings on Oct. 27.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: VW to take $2.9 billion charge over diesel retrofit costs (2017, September 29) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-vw-billion-diesel-retrofit.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

VW and regulators agree on fix for cars in cheating scandal
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Do you think this is an oil well, water well or what? (Tintype)

Sep 7, 2024

What is the purpose of two units of mass in the Imperial system?

Sep 5, 2024

Student Recreates the Archimedes Death Ray

Sep 2, 2024

Need help with determining thickness of steel bars

Sep 2, 2024

Electric Mining Equipment

Aug 26, 2024

Does such a valve exist? (water check valve)

Aug 26, 2024

More from General Engineering

Load comments (0)