Volkswagen earnings rise in stronger European economy

July 27, 2017 by David Mchugh
Volkswagen earnings rise in stronger European economy
In this Sept. 26, 2015 file photo a giant logo of the German car manufacturer Volkswagen is pictured on top of a company's factory building in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen will announce its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

Volkswagen's profits rose in the first half of the year as the German carmaker benefited from increased sales in a growing European economy and it moved past one-time costs for its diesel emissions scandal in the U.S.

After-tax profit rose to 6.6 billion euros ($7.7 billion) from 3.6 billion euros in the same period in 2016, when the had more than 2 billion euros in charges related to its troubles. Sales revenue rose 7.3 percent to 115.8 billion euros ($135.5 billion).

Chief Financial Officer Frank Witter said Thursday that the results were boosted by increased sales "above all in Europe, and also in North and South America, which is particularly encouraging."

Witter said that the strong earnings would position the company for the investments it would need to make in the new technologies and business models expected to alter the industry in coming years.

Car companies are investing heavily in developing battery-powered and self-driving cars as well as app-driven approaches to transportation that involve ordering rides using a smartphone but not necessarily owning a car.

The earnings performance overcame flat results at Volkswagen's luxury branch Audi, whereas the mass-market brand Skoda increased operating profit by 25 percent, helped by the new version of its Kodiaq SUV.

Volkswagen earnings rise in stronger European economy
In this March 14, 2017 file photo Volkswagen cars are lifted inside a delivery tower of the company in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen will announce its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, file)

The company lost market share in Western Europe, to 21.6 percent from 22.1 percent, as sales growth fell short of the wider market's expansion. That was due both to a changeover to a new model of the Volkswagen Golf, which cost the company sales of a high-volume product, and "customer trust which has not been completely regained as a consequence of the diesel issue."

Volkswagen has agreed to more than $20 billion in fines and civil settlements for equipping diesel-engine cars with illegal software that enabled cheating on U.S. emissions tests. The software turned emission controls on when cars were on test stands, and off during regular driving to improve mileage and performance. The company has apologized and says it is changing its management culture to prevent future wrongdoing.

The company still faces diesel issues, along with the rest of the industry amid closer scrutiny of the technology and emissions under real-life driving conditions in the wake of Volkswagen's scandal. Audi said July 21 that it would update engine control software on 850,000 cars to improve diesel emissions. BMW and Daimler are conducting similar service actions to head off calls for diesel bans in German cities with elevated pollution levels such as Stuttgart and Munich.

Der Spiegel magazine on Saturday reported that Volkswagen had cooperated with other German automakers for years in setting technical standards including limiting the size of the tanks holding the urea solution used to reduce in diesel exhaust. The company said it could not comment on "speculation." The European Union's antitrust authorities are evaluating the information, a spokesman for the EU's executive commission said. If automakers are found to have engaged in illegal collusion to restrain competition they could be hit with heavy fines.

Volkswagen earnings rise in stronger European economy
In this April 28, 2017 file photo an e-Golf electric car with the VW logo on a rim is pictured in the German car manufacturer Volkswagen Transparent Factory (Glaeserne Manufaktur) in Dresden, eastern Germany. Volkswagen will announce its second-quarter earnings on Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer, file)

Nonetheless, Volkswagen was the world's largest auto maker by sales volume last year ahead of Toyota and General Motors, with 10.3 million vehicles sold.

Most of the company's explanation of its earnings focused on the first half. For the second quarter, after-tax profit rose to 3.2 billion euros from 1.2 billion in the prior-year quarter, on that increased 4.7 percent to 59.7 billion euros.

Explore further: Daimler stands by diesel despite growing controversy

Related Stories

Audi to update 850,000 cars as diesel recalls widen

July 21, 2017

German automaker Audi says it will fit up to 850,000 diesel cars with new software to improve their emissions performance, following a similar move by rival Daimler as the auto industry tries to get ahead of public controversy ...

Daimler to recall 3 million vehicles to ease diesel doubts

July 18, 2017

German automaker Daimler will voluntarily recall 3 million Mercedes-Benz brand cars with diesel engines in Europe to improve their emissions performance, the company said Tuesday, in the wake of widespread public debate over ...

Recommended for you

World gears up for electric cars despite bumps in road

July 26, 2017

Technological advances mean fossil fuel in cars could be phased out within decades but switching to electric carries its own environmental and economic concerns as more and more countries announce radical plans.

Musk, Zuckerberg duel over artificial intelligence

July 25, 2017

Visionary entrepreneur Elon Musk and Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg were trading jabs on social media over artificial intelligence this week in a debate that has turned personal between the two technology luminaries.

Adobe bidding Flash farewell in 2020

July 25, 2017

Adobe on Tuesday said its Flash software that served up video and online games for decades will be killed off over the next three years.

Microsoft Paint brushed aside

July 24, 2017

Microsoft on Monday announced the end of days for its pioneering Paint application as it focuses on software for 3-D drawing.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.