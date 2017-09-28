September 28, 2017

TV-gadget maker Roku climbs after IPO raises $219M

Shares of Roku, an early player in streaming-video gadgets, are soaring after its initial public offering of stock raised $219 million.

The shares priced at $14 each, the top of the company's expected range, suggesting strong demand from investors. They rocketed to more than $22 in Thursday afternoon trading, a gain of 60 percent.

The Los Gatos, California, company is known for its boxes and sticks that let users watch Netflix, Hulu and the growing universe of streaming-video options on their TVs. It has the biggest of the streaming-gadget market, but has deep-pocketed competitors in Amazon, Google and Apple.

Roku is unprofitable and has amassed $244 million in losses since it was founded in 2002.

Video streaming player pioneer Roku seeks $100M in IPO
