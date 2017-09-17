Six new sponge species and new symbiotic associations from the Indonesian coral triangle

September 18, 2017
Six new sponge species and new symbiotic associations from the Indonesian coral triangle
Three of the recorded sponge species (Niphates olemda, Tedania coralliophila and Agelas nakamurai) in the Bunaken National Marine Park. Credit: Dr Carlo Cerrano

Comprising more than 17,000 islands, the Indonesian archipelago is one of the world's most biodiverse places on Earth.

Sponges, whose bodies consist of numerous pores to allow the ingress of water, are key components of this richness and play a fundamental role in the survival of coral reef habitats. Furthermore, they are also known for their medicinal benefits.

Unfortunately, due to the paucity of taxonomic expertise, the sponges from the Indonesian reefs are often ignored in monitoring surveys and conservation programmes, while their diversity is largely underestimated.

Researchers from the Italian Università Politecnica delle Marche and Università degli Studi di Genova, PharmaMar, Spain, and University of Sam Ratulangi, Indonesia, describe six new species in their paper in the open access journal, ZooKeys.

Inspired by their extraordinary biodiversity, the researchers teamed up with the pharmaceutical company PharmaMar to conduct several expeditions in the waters of North Sulawesi Island.

The authors reported a total of 94 demosponge species belonging to 33 families living in the North Sulawesi Island. Amongst them, there are six species new to science and two previously unknown symbiotic relationships.

Six new sponge species and new symbiotic associations from the Indonesian coral triangle
One of the new sponge species, Psammocinia alba. Credit: Dr Carlo Cerrano

Seven of the recorded were collected for the very first time since their original description.

However, these findings are still scarce, given the abundance of the in similar localities in the Indonesian archipelago.

In conclusion, the authors note that the marine diversity in Indonesia is still far from being well known.

"Thanks to this impressive , these areas are important spots for diving tourism and require the urgent development of sustainable tourism practices," they say.

Explore further: UK cruise ship damages pristine Indonesian coral reef

More information: Barbara Calcinai et al, Demosponge diversity from North Sulawesi, with the description of six new species, ZooKeys (2017). DOI: 10.3897/zookeys.680.12135

Related Stories

UK cruise ship damages pristine Indonesian coral reef

March 14, 2017

A British-owned cruise ship has smashed into and damaged pristine coral reefs in a remote corner of Indonesia known as one of the world's most biodiverse marine habitats, researchers and officials said Tuesday.

Role of sponges in cold-water coral reefs investigated

July 27, 2016

Researchers from the University of Aberdeen have discovered that Spongosorites coralliophaga, which is a large sponge (a creature which attaches itself to something solid in a place where it can, hopefully, receive enough ...

The unexamined diversity in the 'Coral Triangle'

October 7, 2014

Research on zoantharians, a group of animals related to corals and anemones, by researchers James Reimer of the University of the Ryukyus in Okinawa, Japan, Angelo Poliseno of Universita Politecnica delle Marche in Italy, ...

New genus and five new flea species discovered in Indonesia

April 13, 2016

A new genus of flea and its five new species have been described in an article in the Journal of Medical Entomology. Four of the species were collected on the island of Sulawesi and the fifth was collected in the Indonesian ...

Recommended for you

Enzyme's worth to biofuels shown in latest research

September 18, 2017

An enzyme discovered at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) proves adept at breaking down cellulose fibers regardless of whether their crystalline structure is simple or highly ...

Scientists edit butterfly wing spots and stripes

September 18, 2017

An international research team working at the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute in Panama knocked-out a single control gene in the DNA of seven different butterfly species. In the Sept. 18 Proceedings of the National ...

When it comes to the threat of extinction, size matters

September 18, 2017

Animals in the Goldilocks zone—neither too big, nor too small, but just the right size—face a lower risk of extinction than do those on both ends of the scale, according to an extensive global analysis.

Deep roots in plants driven by soil hydrology

September 18, 2017

Searching for water, some tree roots probe hundreds of feet deep and many trees send roots through cracks in rocks, according to a new study led by a Rutgers University-New Brunswick professor.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.