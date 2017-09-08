NASA sees Hurricane Jose in between Bahamas and Bermuda

September 13, 2017
NASA sees Hurricane Jose in between Bahamas and Bermuda
On Sept. 12 at 1:35 p.m. EDT (15:35 UTC) the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured this visible image of Hurricane Jose northeast of the Bahamas in the Atlantic Ocean. Credit: NASA Goddard MODIS Rapid Response Team

NASA's Terra satellite is one of many satellites keeping a close eye on Hurricane Jose and saw the storm between the Bahamas and Bermuda.

On Sept. 12 at 1:35 p.m. EDT (15:35 UTC) the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) instrument aboard NASA's Terra satellite captured a visible image of Hurricane Jose. In the image, Jose appeared somewhat elongated as a result of affecting the storm.

At 5 a.m. AST/EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Hurricane Jose was located near 26.1 degrees north latitude and 66.0 degrees west longitude. That's about 505 miles (810 Km) east-northeast of the southeastern Bahamas and 435 miles (700 km) south of Bermuda. Jose was moving toward the southeast near 8 mph (13 km/h), but it is expected to make a slow clockwise loop during the next 36 to 48 hours, moving west-northwestward by late Thursday, Sept. 14. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph (120 kph) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. The estimated minimum central pressure is 985 millibars.

An animation of NOAA's GOES East satellite imagery from Sept. 11 at 8:15 a.m. EDT (1215 UTC) to Sept. 13 ending at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 UTC) was created by the NASA/NOAA GOES Project at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. NOAA manages the GOES series of satellites and NASA/NOAA GOES Project uses the data to create images and animations.

The animation showed Hurricane Jose as it continued making a loop in the Atlantic Ocean between Bermuda and the Bahamas and Post-Tropical Cyclone Irma moved north and weakened to a remnant low pressure area centered over southeastern Missouri.

National Hurricane Center forecaster Jack Beven said that Jose continues to be affected by 20-25 knots of northerly vertical wind shear, and a recent overpass from the GMI instrument aboard NASA/JAXA's Global Precipitation Measurement mission core shows that the low-level center is at the northern edge of the large area of thunderstorms.

Explore further: NASA satellites find wind shear affecting Hurricane Jose

Related Stories

NASA satellites find wind shear affecting Hurricane Jose

September 12, 2017

Vertical wind shear is weakening Hurricane Jose as it makes a cyclonic loop in the western Atlantic Ocean. NASA's Aqua satellite provided an image of Jose that shows the hurricane had become asymmetrical because winds were ...

NASA-NOAA satellite shows extent of Irma's remnants

September 13, 2017

Satellite imagery showed the large extent of the remnant clouds and rains from what was Hurricane Irma. Those remnants were blanketing about a quarter of the continental U.S. over the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys and east to ...

NASA watching Tropical Storm Jose get organized

September 6, 2017

Tropical Storm Jose appeared somewhat elongated in NASA satellite imagery as NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed overhead, but the storm organized and strengthened overnight.

NASA analyzes Hurricane Jose's hidden cloud-filled eye

September 11, 2017

NASA satellite imagery provided a couple of views of Hurricane Jose's cloud-filled eye allowing forecasters to see that it still existed. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible look at the storm, while the GPM ...

Recommended for you

Study: Asia's glaciers face massive melt from global warming

September 13, 2017

Scientists say one-third of the ice stored in Asia's glaciers will be lost by the end of the century even if the world manages to meet its ambitious goal of keeping global warming below 1.5 degrees Celsius, affecting water ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.