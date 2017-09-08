NASA sees Hurricane Jose move past the Leeward Islands

This visible image of Category 4 Hurricane Jose was taken on Sunday Sept.10, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 UTC) by the NOAA GOES East satellite. Credit: NASA/NOAA GOES Project Hurricane Jose moved past the Leeward Islands and well north of Puerto Rico on Sept. 10 as satellites continued providing data to forecasters.

On Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1730 UTC) the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured a visible image of Hurricane Jose over the Leeward Islands. The eye of the storm was visible and surrounded by powerful thunderstorms.

At 8 a.m. AST/EDT (1200 UTC), the eye of Hurricane Jose was located near 21.2 degrees north latitude and 65.3 degrees longitude, about 250 miles (400 km) north-northwest of the Northern Leeward lslands. The National Hurricane Center said "Jose is moving toward the northwest near 16 mph (26 km/h) and this general motion is expected to continue over the next 24 hours. A slower forward motion is expected later Monday into Tuesday as Jose begins to make a turn toward the north.

Maximum sustained winds are near 130 mph (215 kph) with higher gusts. Jose is a category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Gradual weakening is forecast during the next couple of days. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 40 miles (65 km) from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles (260 km). The estimated minimum central pressure is 944 millibars.

On Sept. 9 at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1730 UTC) NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite captured this image of Hurricane Jose over the Leeward Islands. Credit: NOAA/NASA Goddard Rapid Response Team

On Sept.10 at 9 a.m. EDT there were no coastal watches or warnings in effect. The government of France has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for St. Martin and St. Barthelemy. The government of Saint Maarten has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Saint Maarten.

At 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 UTC) NOAA's GOES East satellite captured an image of Hurricane Jose and the eye was located about 250 miles north-northwest of the northern Leeward Islands. The GOES image showed Jose had a 15 nautical-mile-wide eye that continued to be surrounded a solid ring of deep convection.

The 5-day forecast that shows Jose making a small anticyclonic loop over the open waters of the western Atlantic.

For updated forecasts on Jose, visit: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov

