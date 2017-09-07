GoPro's expects to turn a profit in the third quarter, removing one-time charges, and the news is sending shares of the wearable camera maker up 19 percent in early trading.
The company anticipates robust sales of its new Hero6 camera.
The company has struggled over the past year, and shares have fallen 23 percent since last September.
The San Mateo, California, company also said Thursday that it expects quarterly revenue to come in at the high end of its previous range of between $290 million and $310 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expect $304 million.
Citation:
GoPro surges on camera-friendly outlook (2017, September 7)
retrieved 10 September 2024
from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-gopro-surges-camera-friendly-outlook.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.