September 7, 2017

GoPro surges on camera-friendly outlook

This Nov. 11, 2015 file photo shows the GoPro HERO4 Session action camera in Decatur, Ga. GoPro anticipates realizing an adjusted profit in its third quarter and foresees revenue coming in at the high end of its prior forecast, thanks in part to strong consumer demand and leaner inventory. Shares of the action video camera maker surged more than 13 percent in Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017 premarket trading. (AP Photo/ Ron Harris, File)

GoPro's expects to turn a profit in the third quarter, removing one-time charges, and the news is sending shares of the wearable camera maker up 19 percent in early trading.

The anticipates robust sales of its new Hero6 camera.

The company has struggled over the past year, and shares have fallen 23 percent since last September.

The San Mateo, California, company also said Thursday that it expects quarterly revenue to come in at the high end of its previous range of between $290 million and $310 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expect $304 million.

