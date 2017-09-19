Turning the evolutionary clock back on a light-sensitive protein

September 21, 2017 by Igor Houwat, Sigal Lechno-Yossef
Turning the evolutionary clock back on a light-sensitive protein
Light might someday power healthcare applications. Credit: CC0 Creative Commons

We are inching closer to using light to help cure diseases. The key is harnessing the power of proteins that are sensitive to light.

The Kerfeld lab studies the orange (OCP), unique to cyanobacteria (previously known as blue-green algae), which are organisms that are prodigiously productive at photosynthesis.

The OCP and its homologs, protect cyanobacteria when they are exposed to too much sunlight, which would otherwise damage the photosynthetic systems, and if extreme, damages the cell itself.

And just as shining light triggers the OCPs activity, scientists want to use that response to activate engineered, custom health technologies.

But first, we need to understand how OCP and its relatives work, according to Sigal Lechno-Yossef, a post-doc in the Kerfeld lab.

In her latest study, published in The Plant Journal, Sigal shows how the two parts of the OCP interact when split apart. She also manages to create new, synthetic OCPs by mixing and matching the building blocks from different types of the OCP found in nature.

Reversing evolution

In nature, proteins are made up from a limited number of domains – think of them as Lego blocks – that combine in different ways.

The OCP is made out of two blocks, called C-terminal domain and N-terminal domain, spanned by a carotenoid pigment that bolts the two parts together.

This is how they work:

Turning the evolutionary clock back on a light-sensitive protein
The OCP domains are joined by a carotenoid bolt (orange in top of figure). When light shines, the domains separate in order to activate the OCP's protective functions (bottom of figure). When the work is done, and it is darker again, the OCP reassembles. Credit: Sigal Lechno-Yossef, Kerfeld lab


Turning the evolutionary clock back on a light-sensitive protein
Credit: Kerfeld lab
Sigal and her colleagues in the Kerfeld Lab suspect that the OCP, as we know it today, is the result of ancestors of the two domains joining together, millions of years ago. In evolution, genes for proteins that work collaboratively sometimes become permanently fused into a single, larger protein.

Sigal reversed this evolutionary event in the lab – call it devolution. "We wanted to better understand the evolution process of the OCP from domain homologs found in cyanobacteria today," Sigal says.

The scientists broke down the connecting carotenoid bond to split apart an OCP protein. Then, they put both domains into a test host to see if they would find each other and connect again – basically retracing what they think was the evolutionary process.

"Without carotenoid, the two parts stayed separate. Once we put in the carotenoid, they latched onto each other. We basically created multiple synthetic versions of the OCP."

The synthetic OCP reactions were similar to their natural cousins' in the presence of light. But for some reason, probably in the fine details of their structures, only one of the synthetic versions came back together in the dark.

As a bonus, even though the two OCP domains remained separate without the carotenoid bolt, that configuration yielded some interesting insights.

"In the OCP, the N-terminal domain binds to the carotenoid more strongly," Sigal says. "When we isolated the domains, we found that, the C-terminal domain, when on its own, can bind to the carotenoid."

Proteins similar to the C-terminal are widespread in plants, bacteria, and some animals, which opens new possibilities to explore engineering applications in a range of organisms, beyond bacteria.

Using light in synthetic biology

Cheryl Kerfeld, principal investigator at the Kerfeld lab, thinks that precise knowledge of the structures of the various OCP building blocks makes them especially amenable to engineering.

The long-term goal is to use the OCP and its separate subcomponents in new, synthetic systems, specifically optogenics, a recently developed technique that uses light to control processes in living cells.

Method of the Year 2010: Optogenetics. Credit: Nature Video, Standard YouTube License

Optogenetics, highlighted in a 2010 Science article on Breakthroughs of the Decade," is showing us how the brain works, how we learn, or how we wake up. Scientists hope that targeting specific brain cells will help us cure Parkinson's or Alzheimer's, even combat mental illnesses.

Light-sensitive proteins, similar to the OCP, are key to activating and controlling events in optogenetic applications. Although OCP has yet to be tried in a specific optogenetic application, the Kerfeld Lab thinks their properties make them likely to be useful.

"OCPs respond faster to light, compared to the current light-sensitive proteins used in optogenetic experiments," Sigal says. "They are also so flexible in how they break apart and come back together. They are a great candidate."

She adds, "Now that we've shown we can make artificial hybrid OCPs, we have a wider range of options." For example, if a patient requires multiple doses of medicine, their intake could be controlled with a synthetic OCP that assembles and disassembles to control dosages.

Or, OCP domains could be used separately, for example, as a kill switch for treatments that require single doses, as opposed to multiple cycles.

"We are still in the theoretical phase of imagining applications, but we are not far from where we can start experimenting with synthetic systems."

Explore further: Biologists discover carotenoid transfer between two proteins

More information: Sigal Lechno-Yossef et al. Synthetic OCP heterodimers are photoactive and recapitulate the fusion of two primitive carotenoproteins in the evolution of cyanobacterial photoprotection, The Plant Journal (2017). DOI: 10.1111/tpj.13593

Related Stories

Biologists discover carotenoid transfer between two proteins

September 7, 2017

Specialists from the biological faculty of Moscow State University have studied how the photoactive orange carotenoid protein (OCP) exchanges carotenoid with proteins of similar structure. The discovery will boost the development ...

How to build an artificial nano-factory to power our futures

June 19, 2017

Many bacteria contain little factories for different purposes. They can make sugars from carbon dioxide to fuel life, or digest certain compounds that would be toxic for the cell, if the digestion took place outside of these ...

How calcium regulates mitochondrial carrier proteins

November 26, 2014

Mitochondrial carriers are a family of proteins that play the key role of transporting a chemically diverse range of molecules across the inner mitochondrial membrane. Mitochondrial aspartate/glutamate carriers are part of ...

Researchers study synthetic protein cages

August 7, 2017

A multidisciplinary team of mathematicians, theoretical physicists, chemists and biochemists from the University of Bristol came together to study the self-assembly of protein building into protein cages with possible applications ...

Recommended for you

Dino-killing asteroid sped up bird evolution

September 21, 2017

Human activities could change the pace of evolution, similar to what occurred 66 million years ago when a giant asteroid wiped out the dinosaurs, leaving modern birds as their only descendants. That's one conclusion drawn ...

Discovery helps improve accuracy of CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing

September 21, 2017

Scientists at the University of California, Berkeley and Massachusetts General Hospital have identified a key region within the Cas9 protein that governs how accurately CRISPR-Cas9 homes in on a target DNA sequence, and have ...

Scientists unravel mysteries of DNA replication in corn

September 21, 2017

DNA replication is among life's most important processes, providing a way for an organism's genetic material to be reproduced so it can be passed from cell to cell. For the first time, scientists have characterized that process ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.