Research provides evidence of ground-ice on asteroids

September 13, 2017
NASA-funded research at USC provides evidence of ground-ice on asteroids
Large, smooth areas on exoplanet Vesta correlated with higher concentrations of hydrogen. Credit: Elizabeth Palmer and Essam Heggy

Research at the USC Viterbi School of Engineering has revealed new evidence for the occurrence of ground ice on the protoplanet Vesta.

The work, under the sponsorship of NASA's Planetary Geology and Geophysics program, is part of ongoing efforts at USC Viterbi to improve water detectability techniques in terrestrial and planetary subsurfaces using radar and microwave imaging techniques.

The study, conducted at USC Viterbi in the Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical Engineering by research scientist Essam Heggy and graduate student Elizabeth Palmer from Western Michigan University, took over three years to complete and was featured in the journal Nature Communications on its Sept. 12 release.

Heggy is a member of the Ming Hsieh Department of Electrical Engineering's Mixil Lab, which is led by professor Mahta Moghaddam and specializes in radar and .

Vesta is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and, due to its large size, is believed to be a differentiated body with a core and a mantle just like our own planet.

Collisions between asteroids in the belt enable them to leave their orbits and travel great distances in the solar system, potentially colliding with other planetary bodies.

Finding ice on these bodies is of major importance to understanding the transport and evolution of water-rich materials in our solar system.

The team used a special technique called "bistatic radar" on the Dawn spacecraft to explore the surface texture of Vesta at the scale of a few inches. On some orbits, when the spacecraft was about to travel behind Vesta from Earth's perspective, its radio communications waves bounced off Vesta's surface, and mission personnel on the ground at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) received the signals back on Earth.

According to Heggy, this system of radar signaling was like "seeing a flame from a lighter in the middle of day from the opposite side of the United States."

Despite the challenges in measuring such a weak signal from the Dawn Spacecraft communication antenna from nearly 300 million miles away, the team assessed the occurrence of large, smooth areas on Vesta that correlated with the occurrence of higher concentration of hydrogen as measured by the gamma ray and neutron detector (GRaND) instrument onboard.

"I am excited that we were able to perform such an observation on Vesta. At USC we have been contributing to testing and developing several bistatic radar methods to explore water and ice on planetary surfaces and arid areas of Earth. As the largest research university located in an arid area of the planet, this effort is a natural outgrowth of our focus on understanding water evolution," Heggy said.

The USC researchers hope their work will get the public excited not just about water in space, but also about the importance of understanding water evolution in arid areas under changing climatic conditions.

Explore further: Dawn completes primary mission

More information: Elizabeth M. Palmer et al, Orbital bistatic radar observations of asteroid Vesta by the Dawn mission, Nature Communications (2017). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-017-00434-6

Related Stories

Dawn completes primary mission

July 1, 2016

On June 30, just in time for the global celebration known as Asteroid Day, NASA's Dawn spacecraft completes its primary mission. The mission exceeded all expectations originally set for its exploration of protoplanet Vesta ...

Other asteroids contributed elusive olivine to Vesta

March 17, 2015

Olivine should be one of the most abundant minerals on asteroid Vesta, but it remains elusive. Scientists working on NASA's Dawn mission to Vesta were initially thrilled to find few scattered remains of this enigmatic mineral ...

Dawn snaps its best-yet image of dwarf planet ceres

December 5, 2014

The Dawn spacecraft has delivered a glimpse of Ceres, the largest body in the main asteroid belt, in a new image taken 740,000 miles (1.2 million kilometers) from the dwarf planet. This is Dawn's best image yet of Ceres as ...

Dawn Engineers Assess Reaction Wheel

August 14, 2012

Engineers working on NASA's Dawn spacecraft are assessing the status of a reaction wheel -- part of a system that helps the spacecraft point precisely -- after onboard software powered it off on Aug. 8. Dawn's mission is ...

Dawn spacecraft begins approach to dwarf planet Ceres

December 30, 2014

(Phys.org)—NASA's Dawn spacecraft has entered an approach phase in which it will continue to close in on Ceres, a Texas-sized dwarf planet never before visited by a spacecraft. Dawn launched in 2007 and is scheduled to ...

Recommended for you

Three 'super-Earth' exoplanets orbiting nearby star discovered

September 13, 2017

(Phys.org)—NASA's prolonged Kepler mission, known as K2, has made another significant discovery, revealing the existence of three new exoplanets. The newly found alien worlds circle the nearby star GJ 9827 and were classified ...

Pulsar jackpot reveals globular cluster's inner structure

September 13, 2017

The Milky Way is chock full of star clusters. Some contain just a few tens-to-hundreds of young stars. Others, known as globular clusters, are among the oldest objects in the Universe and contain up to a million ancient stars.

Three astronauts reach ISS for five-month mission

September 13, 2017

Two US astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut docked at the International Space Station for a five month mission on Wednesday following a night-time launch from the Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

A one-of-a-kind star found to change over decades

September 12, 2017

Astronomers studying the unique binary star system AR Scorpii have discovered the brightness of the system has changed over the past decade. The new evidence lends support to an existing theory of how the unusual star emits ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.