September 12, 2017

US public backs carbon tax, and spending revenue on renewables

by Institute of Physics

The majority of the US public is in favour of a tax on fossil fuels, provided the money goes into clean energy and infrastructure, according to a new study.

The Yale University study surveyed Americans' willingness to pay a tax, and their preferences on how any should be spent. The results were published today in the journal Environmental Research Letters.

Lead researcher Professor Matthew J Kotchen said: "The idea of a carbon tax is not new, and indeed has been advocated by some senior conservative leaders in the US, with a dividend being rebated to American households.

"What we aimed to find out, however, was whether there was support among the American public for a carbon tax to address climate change. Specifically, we also wanted to discover how much they were willing to pay, and how they would prefer the revenue from the tax to be used."

The researchers carried out a nationally-representative survey of 1,226 American adults, aged 18 and over. The survey introduced the idea of a carbon tax to combat , and then asked respondents how they would like to see the revenue used if such a tax were implemented. Respondents were given 10 different expenditure categories and asked to indicate whether they would support or oppose each one.

Professor Kotchen said: "We found the greatest level of support - nearly 80 per cent - was for the revenue to be used in the development of , and for improvements to US infrastructure like roads and bridges.

"With the average American household willing to pay a mean amount of around $177 a year in carbon tax on their energy bills, this equates to around $22 billion that could be spent on investments in clean energy and infrastructure, among other sectors as well.

"Interestingly, our analysis indicates strong public support - more than 70 per cent - for using some portion of the carbon-tax revenue to compensate coal miners whose jobs may be affected by a reduction in the use of . By our calculations - based on the number of workers carrying out coal extraction - there would be enough revenue from this tax to compensate all coal miners with nearly US$146,000 upon passage of the tax."

The research found that the 'willingness to pay' of Americans was actually less than the proposed carbon tax price described in the influential "The Conservative Case for Carbon Dividends" report from the Climate Leadership Council's report in Feb 2017.

But Professor Kotchen said: "It's worth keeping in mind that their proposal is for a wider-ranging carbon tax on all goods and services, with dividends paid back to households from the revenues raised, so a direct comparison is more difficult.

"Our study asked specifically about a tax on bills, and the responses we received showed a minority of support for any form of dividend to be paid out. We believe that, with current interest about a as a 'Republican climate jailbreak strategy', our findings may have significant policy implications."

More information: 'Public Willingness to Pay for a U.S. Carbon Tax and Preferences for Spending the Revenue' 2017 Environ. Res. Lett. 12 094012 DOI: 10.1088/1748-9326/aa822a

Journal information: Environmental Research Letters

Provided by Institute of Physics

Citation: US public backs carbon tax, and spending revenue on renewables (2017, September 12) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2017-09-carbon-tax-revenue-renewables.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Support for carbon tax grows when revenue fuels renewable energy
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (4)