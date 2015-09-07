The rising usage of swear words in literature suggests that American society is becoming increasingly individualistic

August 3, 2017
Comedian George Carlin's 1972 routine "the seven words you can never say on television" underlined his generation's rejection of the niceties and constraints of post-war American society. Seeing how the use of these swear words has changed over time captures the evolving American psyche, according to a new study by San Diego State University psychology professor Jean M. Twenge.

"The increases in in is part of a larger cultural trend toward individualism and ," said Twenge, also the author of the book, Generation Me.

For the study, Twenge, along with SDSU graduate student Hannah VanLandingham and University of Georgia psychologist W. Keith Campbell, analyzed the textual content from tens of thousands of books published between 1950 and 2008, and that have been catalogued by the Google Books database. Within this corpus, they searched for instances of Carlin's seven notorious words (which we won't print here but are noted in the study, or can be easily found online).

They found a steadily rising trend of those words appearing in the books, the team reports in the journal SAGE Open. In total, American authors used the seven risqué words 28 times more often in the mid-2000s than the early 1950s, the study notes.

"Forty-five years after George Carlin's routine, you can say those words on television—and in books," Twenge said.

The findings suggest that these words have become much less taboo over time, she said. One interpretation is that people today value free expression more than they did several decades ago. That dovetails with previous research which has found that American society is becoming increasingly individualistic. That characteristic is especially prominent in young people, Twenge said.

"Millennials have a 'come as you are' philosophy, and this study shows one of the ways they got it: The culture has shifted toward more free self-expression," she said.

More information: Jean M. Twenge et al, The Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television: Increases in the Use of Swear Words in American Books, 1950-2008, SAGE Open (2017). DOI: 10.1177/2158244017723689

3 comments

julianpenrod
not rated yet 1 hour ago
So, for these liars, "individualism" doesn't mean writing full sentences unlike other sentences, expressing deep ideas and sentiments that no one said before, but, instead, voicing the same vulgar words that everyone else is?
In the end, profanity, vulgarity are nothing more than aggressive animal vocalizations. They have the same qualities in every language. For the most part, only one syllable. Short vowels, not long vowels. "hissing" sounds like "s", "sh", "h"; "spitting" sounds like "p", "b", "t", "d", "ch", "j", "k", "f"; "growling" sounds like "g", "r". And no vulgarity actually says anything. It doesn't tell you what time it is or where the library is.
The rise in vulgarity mirrors the increase in the number of arrested development freaks and misfits. You can call narcissistic pandering to whims "free expression", but that doesn't necessarily make it more than selfish malignance.
wailuku1943
not rated yet 35 minutes ago
I think you're confusing literature with (for example) non-fiction. Although the report here didn't specify what the "books" were, to this old guy who's been reading for about 65 years, it's clear that it was fiction. And so I pose the question to you, julianpenrod, if you're writing fictional dialog and the people you're representing talk in a certain way, isn't it your responsibility to render their speech as it would have been? I well remember, as a college student in the early 60s, reading descriptions and dialog that contained only mild curses or anatomical references, and shaking my head at how unrealistic the writing was, and then, because I knew the writers were operating under constraints, admiration for their creative solutions. It can't be a surprise that for centuries writers have grappled with these problems. Your notion about "animal sounds" and profanity is quite strange. Perhaps you only know English? Other languages have profanity too.
TheGhostofOtto1923
not rated yet 6 minutes ago
The rise in vulgarity mirrors the increase in the number of arrested development freaks and misfits
Surprising how many curse phrases incorporate 'holy', 'jesus', 'christ', and 'god' coupled with basic bodily functions? Julian objects to the blasphemy, the disrespecting of deities that deserve no respect.

But experts agree, blasphemy is healthy and also liberating.

