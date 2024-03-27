San Diego State University (SDSU), founded in 1897 as San Diego Normal School, is the largest and oldest higher education facility in the greater San Diego area (generally the City and County of San Diego), and is part of the California State University system. It is the third-oldest university in the California State University system, and one of the oldest universities in California. SDSU has a student body of approximately 29,256 (as of the beginning of the Fall 2009 academic year) and an alumni base of more than 200,000. San Diego State University received nearly 60,000 undergraduate applications for the 2011 Fall semester. The school accepted 14,480 high school seniors and 2,748 transfers with an acceptance rate of 28.7% for the 2011 academic year.

Address
5500 Campanile Dr, San Diego, California, United States of America 92182
Website
http://www.sdsu.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/San_Diego_State_University

