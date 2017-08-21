The secret life of dodos, revealed

August 24, 2017 by Marlowe Hood
The secret life of dodos, revealed
Reconstruction of the dodo. Credit: Julian Hume

Has any animal suffered greater ignominy than the ill-fated dodo?

"A strange and grotesque specimen of bird... bearing a ridiculous bent bill," was the verdict of early 17th century Dutch admiral and explorer Wybrand van Warwijck.

Subsequent expeditions of sailors feasted on the helpless fowl even as they disparaged the flavour of its flesh as "the devil's chicken".

By 1680, the dodo—found only on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius—was extinct, wiped out by human appetites and invasive species brought by settlers.

So deep was our contempt for this hapless creature that during a century of co-habitation no one bothered to closely observe its habits, or accurately describe its anatomy.

And then, it was too late.

Adding insult to injury, early scientists dubbed the dodo "Raphus cucullatus," and decided that it belonged to the same family as the lowly pigeon.

It's informal name may be derived from the Dutch term "dodoor", which mean sluggard. Another candidate is "dodaers", which translates as "plump arse".

Perhaps both.

"The dodo is frequently described as a stupid, fat bird," said Delphine Angst, a biologist at the University of Cape Town in South Africa.

The secret life of dodos, revealed
Reconstruction of the dodo in the Mare aux Songes, a place where a large number of specimens of dodo have been found. Credit: Julian Hume

"But truth be told, we know almost nothing about it."

In a study published Thursday in the journal Scientific Reports, lead author Angst and colleagues from the Natural History Museum in London make important headway in filling that knowledge void.

Using techniques that would impress Sherlock Holmes, they mapped out the animal's reproductive and growth cycle.

Battered by storms

Females dodos, they determined, ovulated in August, during the southern hemisphere winter, laying eggs that hatched in September.

"The chicks grew very quickly to be strong enough to endure the austral summer, which is the season of cyclones and storms on Mauritius," Angst told AFP.

At the end of summer around March, young dodos would start to moult, loosing their birthday suits—battered by the storms—and growing adult feathers.

"By the end of July, all the feathers would have been renewed and the period of reproduction could start," said Angst.

Dodos probably weighed 10 to 14 kilos (22 to 30 pounds), she added.

The secret life of dodos, revealed
Reconstruction of the dodo. Credit: Agnès Angst

How did Angst and her colleagues figure all this out?

But analysing the microscopic structure of crushed dodo bones.

The technique, called histology, is not new but had never been applied to the world's most famous flightless bird.

"Histology has been around for decades, but the method is a destructive and could not—up to now—be applied to fossils," explained Angst.

Somehow, Angst and her colleagues managed to convince museum curators around the world to donate samples for the study.

In the end, they had 22 bones from 22 different dodos to work with.

The bird's courtship and mating rituals, however, are still a mystery, and may always remain so.

Explore further: The great Dodo weight debate

More information: Bone histology sheds new light on the ecology of the dodo (Raphus cucullatus, Aves, Columbiformes) Scientific Reports (2017). nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/s41598-017-08536-3

Related Stories

The great Dodo weight debate

April 18, 2011

(PhysOrg.com) -- The Dodo (Raphus cucullatus), a pigeon type bird that went extinct over 300 years ago is raising debate these last few months on just how slender or plump it really was. When the Dodo bird was first discovered ...

The first 3-D atlas of the extinct dodo

March 25, 2016

The dodo represents one of the best-known examples of extinction caused by humans, yet we know surprisingly little about this flightless pigeon from a scientific perspective. Now, for the first time since its extinction, ...

Dodos might have been quite intelligent, new study finds

February 23, 2016

New research suggests that the dodo, an extinct bird whose name has entered popular culture as a symbol of stupidity, was actually fairly smart. The work, published today in the Zoological Journal of the Linnean Society, ...

New insights into an old bird

November 6, 2014

The dodo is among the most famous extinct creatures, and a poster child for human-caused extinction events. Despite its notoriety, and the fact that the species was alive during recorded human history, little is actually ...

Recommended for you

Mayweather will beat McGregor, neuroscience predicts

August 23, 2017

In Las Vegas, on August 26, the unbeaten American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and the immensely popular Irishman Conor McGregor will face off in a boxing ring, where only striking with hands while standing is allowed. It would ...

You and some 'cavemen' get a genetic checkup

August 23, 2017

Had an arrow in his back not felled the legendary Iceman some 5,300 years ago, he would have likely dropped dead from a heart attack. Written in the DNA of his remains was a propensity for cardiovascular disease.

Confederate submarine crew killed by their own weapon

August 23, 2017

The H.L. Hunley, the first combat submarine to sink an enemy ship, also instantly killed its own eight-man crew with the powerful explosive torpedo it carried, according to new research from a Duke University Ph.D. in biomedical ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.