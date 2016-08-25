August 25, 2016

Auction house to sell composite skeleton of a dodo bird

Auction house to sell composite skeleton of a dodo bird
An almost complete Dodo skeleton is displayed at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, southern England Thursday Aug. 25, 2016. It will be the first of its kind to come up for sale in nearly 100 years. The skeleton will feature in the auction house's fourth Evolution sale in November. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

The dodo bird is extinct—but one collector can now have their own dodo skeleton.

Summers Place Auctions is selling what it describes as a rare composite skeleton of a , a creature once found on the island of Mauritius. It comes from a collector who compiled the bones from private collections and auctions in the 1970s and '80s.

Although individual bones of the flightless bird come up for sale occasionally, Summers Place director Rupert van der Werff says this is the first time a nearly complete skeleton has come up for sale since the early 20th century.

There's no guide price for the skeleton.

Sailors hunted the dodo into extinction in the , and the bird has come to symbolize man's harsh impact on the .

  • Auction house to sell composite skeleton of a dodo bird
    Auction house employee Lindsay Hoadley prepares an almost complete Dodo skeleton as it is displayed at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, southern England Thursday Aug. 25, 2016, where It will be the first of its kind to come up for sale in nearly 100 years. The skeleton will feature in the auction house's fourth Evolution sale in November. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)
  • Auction house to sell composite skeleton of a dodo bird
    An almost complete Dodo skeleton is displayed at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst, southern England Thursday Aug. 25, 2016, where It will be the first of its kind to come up for sale in nearly 100 years. The skeleton will feature in the auction house's fourth Evolution sale in November. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Auction house to sell composite skeleton of a dodo bird (2016, August 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-auction-house-composite-skeleton-dodo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

The first 3-D atlas of the extinct dodo
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)