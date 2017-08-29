Scientists developing innovative techniques for high-resolution analysis of hybrid materials

August 30, 2017 by Sarah Yang
Scientists developing innovative techniques for high-resolution analysis of hybrid materials
Schematic of organo-lead halide perovskite showing distortions from random halide positions (left) versus ordered halide positions (right). A Berkeley Lab study shows that thermally induced distortions exist in these materials at all iodide/bromide compositions, and that these distortions have a significant impact on the perovskite’s solar cell performance. Credit: Walter Drisdell/Berkeley Lab

By combining advanced X-ray spectroscopy measurements with calculations based on fundamental "first principles" theory, researchers obtained an atomic-scale view of organo-lead halide perovskites not easily achieved with current technology.

The approach they are taking works well with structurally disordered materials like halide perovskites, which have garnered intense interest in the solar cell industry because of rapid increases in their photovoltaic efficiency over the past few years. Understanding the structure of perovskites will help researchers determine how to maximize the material's solar efficiency.

Halides, such as iodide or bromide, are mixed at different ratios to tune properties in the material, like band gaps, that determine solar absorption efficiency. But doing so creates disorder in the structure, making it difficult to use traditional imaging methods.

"Most imaging techniques can't resolve much of the disordered structure," said Walter Drisdell, a staff scientist at Berkeley Lab's Chemical Sciences Division. "X-ray absorption spectroscopy, with high-resolution detection, works because it looks at very local structure and chemical environment around the lead centers without interference from longer-range disorder."

The researchers used an advanced X-ray spectroscopic technique at the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL) at DOE's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. They coupled their results with theory work conducted at Berkeley Lab's Molecular Foundry, where they interpreted the data to understand the structural details of the materials.

"By coupling to our first-principles calculations, we learned that thermal motions, particularly tilts of the lead-halide octahedra, are really important in these materials," said Drisdell. "The tilts increase the band gap significantly over what we predict for an ordered structure. Before this, little was known about the local structure of these mixed materials, and how that structure affects the large-scale properties that are important for efficient solar devices. We think this work is a milestone that enables significant advances in understanding perovskite photovoltaic materials."

This work, funded through the Joint Center for Artificial Photosynthesis, sheds light on the chemical structure and dynamics in photovoltaic materials, and could lead to improved designs that maximize solar energy conversion. JCAP is an Energy Innovation Hub supported by DOE's Office of

Explore further: New perovskite research discoveries may lead to solar cell and LED advances

More information: Walter S. Drisdell et al. Determining Atomic-Scale Structure and Composition of Organo-Lead Halide Perovskites by Combining High-Resolution X-ray Absorption Spectroscopy and First-Principles Calculations, ACS Energy Letters (2017). DOI: 10.1021/acsenergylett.7b00182

Related Stories

Research team finds light is key to promising material

July 6, 2017

A Florida State University research team has discovered that light can significantly alter the structure of a promising material that scientists believe could make more efficient light-emitting diodes, lasers and other photon-based ...

Photosensitive perovskites change shape when exposed to light

August 28, 2017

A crystalline material that changes shape in response to light could form the heart of novel light-activated devices. Perovskite crystals have received a lot of attention for their efficiency at converting sunlight into electricity, ...

Stability challenge in perovskite solar cell technology

December 23, 2016

While solar cell technology is currently being used by many industrial and government entities, it remains prohibitively expensive to many individuals who would like to utilize it.. There is a need for cheaper, more efficient ...

Recommended for you

Expanding the reach of therapeutic antibodies

August 29, 2017

A group of researchers has developed an approach to efficiently produce antibodies that can bind to two different target molecules simultaneously, a long-desired innovation in the field of cancer immunotherapy. The details ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.