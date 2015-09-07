Netflix, Uber Eats, Trivago – online window-shopping is a feel-good experience

August 24, 2017 by Niki Widdowson

A QUT study has challenged a marketing maxim that too many product offerings such as those offered on aggregate sites cause choice overload and decrease purchases.

QUT marketing lecturer Dr Frank Mathmann said his research found a customer segment who were 'high assessors' who were not spoiled by , but rather preferred selecting from a wide range.

"Customers who have a strong interest in comparing and evaluating options are high assessors and likely to make multiple comparisons among multiple options to find the best choice," said Dr Mathmann, from QUT's School of Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations.

"My research experiments found high assessors were willing to pay more for items they had chosen from a large range than from a small range because they had invested thought in the decision and so were more certain of their choice, which gave their chosen product greater value to them.

"This has important implications for digital retailers. By segmenting customers according to their assessment orientation, they can adjust the size of their assortment easily, similar to the way they already tailor product recommendations to tastes.

"It also highlights the problem for Australian online retailers who have a smaller set of offerings than their US counterparts."

Dr Mathmann's experimental research found that assessment was susceptible to 'priming'.

"We found that customers who received a 'priming' advertisement which suggested they make the best decision possible could become high assessors and spend time evaluating options," he said.

"Some sites put customers into assessor mode with advertisements showing someone comparing many options to prime customers into thinking 'this is an important decision' and that they need to take time and engage with their intended .

Dr Mathmann said there was an ongoing marketing debate about assortment size.

"On one side, there is the threat of 'choice overload' which discourages purchase and on the other is the 'more options the better' argument," he said.

"While some studies have found large assortments increase purchase likelihood and consumption, others indicate large retail assortments tend to decrease purchases and reduce decision satisfaction.

"However, when we look at the rising growth of sites such as Netflix and Booking.com that aggregate a huge number of choices, the notion of a universally negative comparison experience is questionable.

"My research aimed to explain this variance and investigate the type of consumer who responds to a large range of choice positively."

Dr Mathmann's research found that assessors actually liked the experience of comparing.

"They are engaged in their purchase and feel good which leads them to be willing to pay more for it. For them online window-shopping is an enjoyable activity and is valued especially if there are many options," he said.

Explore further: Baiting the hook: The science of attracting and keeping online grocery shoppers

Related Stories

How does the order of choices affect consumer decisions?

March 15, 2012

Let's say you've got to book a flight, choose a hotel, and rent a car. Does it matter which thing you shop for first? A new study in the Journal of Consumer Research finds that the order of choices does affect consumers' ...

Consumers stop buying as number of options increase

March 11, 2009

It is a common belief that having more options is better, and that people tend to go to stores that provide them with more choices. However, a new study in the journal Psychology & Marketing reveals that when people cannot ...

Recommended for you

You and some 'cavemen' get a genetic checkup

August 23, 2017

Had an arrow in his back not felled the legendary Iceman some 5,300 years ago, he would have likely dropped dead from a heart attack. Written in the DNA of his remains was a propensity for cardiovascular disease.

Mayweather will beat McGregor, neuroscience predicts

August 23, 2017

In Las Vegas, on August 26, the unbeaten American boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr and the immensely popular Irishman Conor McGregor will face off in a boxing ring, where only striking with hands while standing is allowed. It would ...

Industrial "edge cities" have helped China grow

August 18, 2017

China's massive investment in industrial parks has paid economic dividends while reshaping the urban areas where they are located, according to a newly published study co-authored by an MIT expert on urban economics.

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.