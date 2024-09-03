Queensland University of Technology (QUT) was established in 1908 and is one of the largest universities in Australia. It is located in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. QUT has over 40,000 students and three additional campuses nearby. QUT is rated 195 in the Times Higher Education Ranking of all world universities. A recent merger will combine Science and Technology. Information Technology, Built Environment and Engineering and Health are notable departments within QUT.

Address
2 George St, Brisbane QLD 4000 GPO Box 2434, Brisbane QLD 4000
Website
http://www.qut.edu.au/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queensland_University_of_Technology

Study reveals key strategies to combat urban heat vulnerability

A QUT study analyzing five decades of research and thousands of studies has identified five critical areas needed to tackle urban heat vulnerability (UHV), a growing issue impacting millions in increasingly heat-prone cities.

Environment

Aug 30, 2024

Giving koalas a fair shot at survival

Clinging to a teddy bear that dwarfs her, Tim Tam takes in her surrounds with shiny-eyed wonder and awe from the safety of her crib.

Plants & Animals

May 24, 2024

