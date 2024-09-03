Queensland University of Technology (QUT) was established in 1908 and is one of the largest universities in Australia. It is located in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. QUT has over 40,000 students and three additional campuses nearby. QUT is rated 195 in the Times Higher Education Ranking of all world universities. A recent merger will combine Science and Technology. Information Technology, Built Environment and Engineering and Health are notable departments within QUT.

Address 2 George St, Brisbane QLD 4000 GPO Box 2434, Brisbane QLD 4000 Website http://www.qut.edu.au/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Queensland_University_of_Technology

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed